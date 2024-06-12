Sahil Uppal on quitting Pandya Store midway: 'Ek experience bura hua hai'

Sahil Uppal is all set to feature in an all-new show titled Saajha Sindoor alongside Stuti Giyal and Krutika Desai. He was last seen in Star Plus show Pandya Store and he quit the show midway as he wasn't satisfied with his character graph in the show. In a recent press meet for his upcoming show's promotion, Sahil was asked about his decision to quit Pandya Store and the criteria he kept in mind to pursue other opportunities.

Sahil Uppal calls doing Pandya Store a 'bad experience'

As Uppal quit Pandya Store because of dissatisfaction and less screenspace, he was asked about the same in a recent event. Sahil went on to explain his decision to quit Pandya Store. He also added that he has learned from his mistakes and would act accordingly in the future.

He said, "Har insaan se apne career mein, apni life mey kuch mistakes hojaati hai. Mujhe jo promise kiya gaya tha, woh uss show mey hua nahi. But yaha ek hi hero hai or do heroine hai, toh yaha woh stress nahi hai. (Every individual does mistakes in their lives and in their careers. I wasn't delivered what I was promised in that show. But here, there is one hero and two heroine and hence there isn't any stress of that manner.)"

Take a look at the promo of Sahil Uppal's upcoming show Saajha Sindoor:

Sahil Uppal added, "But ab se, kyuki ek experience mera bura hua hai, uske baad se I'll make sure ke uske baare mein pehle hi baat kii jaye, taake aage jaake screenspace ka issue na ho. I've always done lead roles aur main wohi karna chahuga aage bhi. (But from now on, as I've had one bad experience, I will make sure to discuss these issues beforehand so that going forward, the problem of screen space doesn't arise. I've always done lead roles and I want to do the same in the future as well.)"

Saajha Sindoor will also star prominent actors like Neelu Waghela and Sangita Ghosh.

