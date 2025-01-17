Saif Ali Khan Attack: Shiv Thakare says 'inke guard soye the kya' as he reacts to stabbing incident; wishes actor speedy recovery

The recent attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence has sent shockwaves within the film industry. On January 16, an unidentified intruder entered Khan's home and Jeh's room; during the altercation, the actor sustained multiple stab wounds. Saif was rushed to Lilavati Hospital and underwent surgery. Many actors and celebrities reacted to the unfortunate incident and now Shiv Thakare has also spoken about the same.

Today, January 17, Shiv Thakare was spotted in the city, and the paparazzi asked him to share his thoughts on Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident. The Bigg Boss 16 fame said, "Mujhe shock laga ki humare ghar mein bhi koi ghusta nahi yaar. Humara chhota sa flat hai. Usme bhi guard hai toh inke guard soye the kya? Jo hua unke liye ujhe bura laga, bhai ke liye. But itne bade stars hai, guard kya kar rahe the?"

(I was shocked. No one enters our house either. We have a small flat. There is a guard there, too, So were the guards sleeping? Whatever happened, I felt bad for them, for my brother. But they are such big stars, what were the guards doing?)

Further, when the shutterbugs added that such incidents have been happening frequently in the industry, Thakare said, "Nahi koi bollywood ya Hollywood mein nahi ho raha. Sab jagah ho raha hai. Bollywood ka bada ban jaata hai subject. Woh apne tak pahunchta hai, aap log pahunchaate ho. Baaki jo chhote log hai unka kaun pahunchayega. Hota sab taraf hai."

(No, not Bollywood or Hollywood. It is happening everywhere. Incidents related to Bollywood become a big subject. It reaches us, you people facilitate its reach. Who will tell us about such incidents taking place with other people? It happens everywhere).

Moreover, the Bigg Boss 16 fame expressed concern for Saif Ali Khan and wished for his speedy recovery.

As per the latest developments, Mumbai Police, earlier today, held a man suspected to be involved in the case. The accused was taken to the police station and was interrogated for hours. Later, officials clarified that the individual was not connected to the Saif Ali Khan attack case.

