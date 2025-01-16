Saif Ali Khan Gets Attacked: Bigg Boss 15 fame Rajiv Adatia REACTS to shocking incident and writes, ‘My thoughts...’
Rajiv Adatia took to Twitter to show his support and love for Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan after the latter was stabbed at his residence by an unidentified man.
Former Bigg Boss 15 contestant and social media personality Rajiv Adatia expressed his concern and support for Saif Ali Khan following the latter's unfortunate hospitalization early this morning. The news of the Bollywood actor being attacked at his residence at midnight has shocked his fans and his celebrity friends.
On January 16, taking to Twitter, Rajiv Adatia wrote, “I’m shocked to hear about what happened to Saif! My thoughts are with him, and pray for his speedy recovery!! Prayers for you. My love to you, Bebo and the kids!”
Read Rajiv Adatia's tweet below:
The incident occurred at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s Bandra residence around 3 AM during an attempted burglary. The thief, who attacked Saif with a sharp weapon, is currently absconding, while the police are scanning CCTV footage for leads. The actor was rushed to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital, where he is receiving treatment for six stab wounds, two of which are reportedly deep.
Dr. Niraj Uttamani, COO of Lilavati Hospital, revealed that one of the deep wounds is dangerously close to the spine. While Saif’s condition is stable, the medical team continues to monitor him closely.
Saif Ali Khan's team has issued a statement asking fans and the media to 'be patient' as the investigation unfolds. It said, “There was an attempted burglary at Mr Saif Ali Khan’s residence. He is currently in the hospital undergoing surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter. We will keep you updated on the situation.” The shocking incident has left Bollywood fans and colleagues concerned, with many extending their prayers for Saif’s recovery and the family’s well-being.
.Fans eagerly await updates on Saif’s condition and the progress of the investigation as authorities work to apprehend the assailant.
