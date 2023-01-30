Sakshi Tanwar makes a rare public appearance with her daughter Dityaa as they attend a birthday party; Watch

Sakshi Tanwar is among the most popular actresses in the television sector who played the lead role in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. Sakshi's simplicity, persona, and charm swooned the audience, who accepted her with open arms. Even today, many remember Sakshi as Parvati and she is one of the most loved actors in the entertainment industry. Speaking about her personal life, Sakshi is among the rare popular personalities who have no presence on social media. She believes in keeping her personal life under wraps but often shares important details with her fans through interviews.

Sakshi Tanwar recently attended Ekta Kapoor's son Ravie's 4th birthday bash with her daughter Dityaa and was spotted by the paparazzi as she was leaving the event. The actress looked gorgeous as she was deked up in a black ethnic suit, whereas on the other hand, Dityaa looked adorable in a red dress. Sakshi was kind enough to pose for the paparazzi along with her daughter as she was holding balloons.

Watch Sakshi's video here-

For the uninformed, Sakshi adopted her daughter Dityaa in 2018. Earlier, in an interview with Femina, Sakshi had shared that after constantly working for so many years she now wants to spend quality time with Dityaa. Sakshi had mentioned that she drops her off and picks her up from school every day. The actress has also learned how to balance her work with her personal life. She said she now does the work that fits her life and accommodates her daughter and family.

Sakshi Tanwar's professional front:

Not many know but Sakshi started her career as an anchor in Doordarshan and hosted the program Albela Sur Mela in 1998. However, she shot to stardom when she played the lead role of Parvati Agarwal in the Balaji Telefilms daily soap Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. The actress has also been a part of many popular shows like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. She essayed the role of Priya Ram Kapoor in the Balaji TV show and her pairing with Ram Kapoor was immensely loved by the fans of the show. Sakshi also starred in a new web series titled Mai, backed by Clean Slate Filmz.