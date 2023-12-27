Salman Khan Birthday: Shehnaaz Gill, MC Stan, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni and others extend heartfelt wishes

Superstar Salman Khan celebrates his 58th birthday today (December 27) and wishes for the superstar has been flooding from all corners of the world. The industry, friends, and fans have been shipping Salman Khan on social media and are wishing their favorite Bhaijaan. Television celebs also wished the Dabangg star on this special day. The actors took to their respective social media handles and extended their heartfelt wishes.

TV Celebs wish Salman Khan:

Shehnaaz Gill:

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill, who made her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, also wished the superstar on his 58th birthday. Taking to her social media handle, Shehnaaz shared a picture of the actor and wrote, "Wishing this man with a generous heart a happy birthday! @beingsalmankhan Sir!"

MC Stan:

Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan also wished the Tiger 3 actor on this special occasion. Stan wrote, "Happy birthday Bhaii @BEINGSALMANKHAN. Bhaiiii. Wish u happiest birthday BHAI Thankyou for being who you are !! CO Love for life allah bless you G.O.A.T."

Arjun Bijlani:

Arjun Bijlani took to his social media handle and shared a collage of several pictures with him. Sharing this photo, Arjun wrote, "Happy birthday bhai @beingsalmankhan."

Arti Singh:

Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh took to her social media handle and shared a new post wishing Salman Khan. Arti wrote, "To be on poster with my most favourite Salman sir it was a dream .. @beingsalmankhan I really pray tht u are always always happy and healthy. Thank u for giving me right advice in the most important show of my life which changed so many things in my life . One of the reasons to do big boss was this person who I respect and love so much HAPPY BIRTHDAY SIR."

Rajiv Adatia:

Rajiv Adatia shared a clip of his conversation with Salman from Bigg Boss 15. In the caption of this post, Rajiv wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday @beingsalmankhan thank you so much for all the love and support you gave me! I will never forget it! You are truly the best host and have so much love for you!! Have a lovely birthday! while everyone is sharing pics I thought I better share some funny clip!! #happybday #salmankhan."

Jasmin Bhasin:

Jasmin Bhasin shared a picture with Salman from Bigg Boss episode and wrote, "Happy birthday superstar @beingsalmankhan."

Aly Goni:

Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni also wished Salman and wrote, "Happy birthday bhai @beingsalmankhan."

Sunil Grover:

Sunil Grover shared a selfie with Salman Khan on his Instagram handle. In the caption of this post, he wrote, "Happy Birthday to the Sultan @beingsalmankhan Sir. Wish you health, a long and happy life. keep entertaining Sir."

Suyyash Rai:

Sharing a selfie with Salman, Suyyash Rai wrote, "He captioned, "Happiest Bday Forever Fav @beingsalmankhan LOVE YOU."

Remo Dsouza:

Wishing the Tiger 3 star Remo Dsouza wrote, "Happy birthday @beingsalmankhan sir, you are an #angel to me , thank you for everything, love and blessings for you always. #goldenheart."

Currently, Salman Khan is busy hosting the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17.

