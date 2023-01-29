Salman Khan called Rakhi Sawant after her mother's demise; Latter's brother says 'Thanks to bhai...'

Rakhi Sawant’s mother Jaya Bheda passed away on January 28 due to multiple organ failure. The latter was fighting cancer since the past three years. Her final rites were held today which was attended by several celebrities including Rashmi Desai and Farah Khan. However, Rakhi’s brother Rakesh revealed that Salman Khan also spoke to the former following her mother’s demise. He even recalled how ‘bhai’ helped their mother three years back also when she was not well.

In an interview with Times of India, Rakhi’s brother Rakesh said that ‘Everyone from the industry has been calling us and giving their condolences. Salman bhai also called and spoke to Rakhi and all the people who helped mom and Rakhi have reached out to us. Especially, Salman sir thanks to bhai my mother lived for three years more because he got her operated and took care of all the expenses. He got her back for us last time.’

Rakesh opened up about Rakhi’s condition

Talking about Rakhi’s condition, her brother shared that she is ‘out of control’ because she has lost her ‘backbone’. He was quoted saying ‘Rakhi is out of control, she doesn’t know what to do because mom was everything for her. We never thought we will ever be without mom. We don’t know what to do next and we both are blank. Our mother used to handle the entire house.’ Rakesh further added ‘Aur aage Bhagwan ne bulaya hai toh he will look after our mom. My mother was Rakhi’s backbone, now Rakhi is the head of the family and she has to look after us. It will take some time to fill in that place.’