Salman Khan, Kapil Sharma sing and groove to former's hit songs, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actors join; Watch

The popular comedy reality show, The Kapil Sharma Show has been one of the longest-running reality shows on television screens. Hosted by Kapil Sharma, the show has entertained the masses for a quite long time. Several celebrities have graced this fun show to promote their upcoming projects. Now in the upcoming episodes of the show the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star cast Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vinali Bhatnagar and more will be seen gracing The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film. The promotions of the film are going on in full swing and the actors are leaving no stone unturned to create a buzz about the film.

Kapil Sharma's new video:

A few hours ago, Kapil Sharma took to his social media handle and gave fans and followers a glimpse of the upcoming episode. The Kapil Sharma Show host dropped a clip featuring Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actors Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar on the stage of the show. We also saw singer Sukhbir joining the star cast of the show.

In this video, we saw Kapil, Sukhbir, and Salman singing 'Jawani Phir Na Aaye' and 'Sauda Khara Khara' for the live audience. We also see the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actors grooving along with them and having a gala time on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. Sharing this clip, Kapil captioned, "Bhaijaan in mood @beingsalmankhan #kisikabhaikisikijaan #thekapilsharmashow."

Watch the video here-

Siddharth Nigam also took to his Instagram handle and shared a few pictures from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. In these snaps, the actor is seen posing with his Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-stars and Kapil Sharma. Sharing these photos, Siddharth wrote, "I still cannot believe its finally happening, ticking my bucket list Day - 2 Promotions #KisikaBhaikisikiJaan on @kapilsharma show What a fun time we had on the sets. Stay tuned Episode bhaut jaldi aane wala hai Also, I hope you have already blocked 21st April to watch the movie with your friends and family #Siddharthnigam #kisikabhaikisikijaan #thekapilsharmashow."

Take a look at their PICS here-

Speaking about the film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film is slated to release on Eid 21st April 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.

The Kapil Sharma Show premiered on 10th September and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Krushna Abhishek in talks to return to The Kapil Sharma Show, Says ‘I love Kapil, he loves me too’