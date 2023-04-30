Salman Khan recalls getting angry at Bigg Boss contestants Zubair Khan, Paras Chhabra: 'I feel really sad'

Superstar Salman Khan has been hosting India's most popular and controversial reality show Bigg Boss since 12 years now. Salman is praised for his hosting skills and is loved for being fair with every contestant. Every season we see a few contestants are often slammed by Salman for misbehaving on the show. In the past 16 seasons, we have seen a few contestants abusing, getting violent, and doing inappropriate things which results in Salman getting angry at them.

Salman Khan recalls getting angry at Bigg Boss contestants:

Now, Salman Khan was recently seen gracing the first episode of Aap Ki Adalat in Dubai. In the chat show, the Bigg Boss host revealed why he lost his cool on a few contestants and how he regrets doing it. When asked about Bigg Boss show having restrictions, Salman said, "In Bigg Boss, we already have many restrictions." When the host probed further and asked him then why did he tell former Bigg Boss contestant Zubair Khan, 'Kasam Khuda Ki, tere ko kutta nahi bana diya toh mera naam Salman Khan nahi'. Replying to this, Salman said, "Yes, I had said that." He further revealed why he had to say that and said, "Because he was misbehaving a lot in the house and I had seen the whole footage and he was even arguing."

Soon, the anchor pointed out another contestant's name and said, "You told Paras Chhabra, 'Mei apni pe aajau tuje thik kar dunga bahar mil.' Without denying the allegations, Salman Khan said, "Yes, he too. Though Paras didn't make many mistakes. We hear other people's views too. Our creative heads tell me what happened inside the house after they see the whole content. So tempers do rise and we get angry."

Salman Khan regrets being angry on the contestants:

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor further mentioned, "Later when I see myself, I feel I should not have reacted like this, and I feel really bad. I see myself on social media sometimes, shouting, it looks fine in films, but in Bigg Boss, I am the real me. I then feel it is not required. Inside the Bigg Boss house, things happen quite a bit. We can't blame the participants, as they locked without their phones, 112 cameras are working there, capturing their every move, and they lose their temper. On top of it, given the tasks they get, they always lock their heads with each other, so it becomes a bit difficult for them, and they lose their temper."

The host of the chat show even questioned Salman that people think the fights and controversies get the show TRP. Denying this statement, the Bigg Boss host replied, "No, in fact, such things never make the show popular. I know this because my mother used to watch Bigg Boss even before I had started hosting the show. She stopped watching in between because of the false content and aggression. In the last two seasons, the show has gone to a good level, because it doesn't have all that which was in the earlier seasons. Nowadays, we see romance and fights over kitchen duties, there are no make-believe fights. When people fight unnecessarily it comes across that they are doing it for footage, they even accept it that they are doing it to be seen."

Advertisement

It is a well-known fact that Salman Khan signs off from each episode of Bigg Boss by saying his punch line, 'Don't trouble your maata, pita aur bharat maata, Bharat Maata ki Jai.' When the host asked the actor about thi line, Salman replied, "I say that all the time because I believe in it and it's from personal experience. I have troubled my parents a lot. It is a good thing that we call our father. Tiger, Rambo and we call our mom Gabriel Shock Absorber because she had to bear all five of us. When you trouble your parents, you end up troubling yourself."

Advertisement

The last season, Bigg Boss 16, premiered on 1 October 2022 and went off the air on 12 February 2023.

ALSO READ: MC Stan to Shalin Bhanot: Find out what Bigg Boss 16 finalists are doing right now