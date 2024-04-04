Samarth Jurel appeared in Bigg Boss 17 as a wild card contestant. Initially, Isha Malviya denied him being her boyfriend but later accepted. During his stint on the controversial show, Samarth made headlines owing to his verbal spats with Isha's ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar. Recently, Samarth Jurel sat down and shared some candid facts about his time in Bigg Boss 17.

Samarth Jurel stole THESE items in Bigg Boss 17 house

During a fun conversation with popular twin sisters Chinki and Minki, Samarth Jurel went candid and shared how things were inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. They asked if he stole things while being locked in the house with other contestants, and the Udaariyaan actor mentioned that he stole wheat flour, rice, curd, and even chocolates.

He added, "Kabhi kabhi bhar bhar ke khana de dete the ki bahut khana hai. Fir sab log jaise hi relax hote the ki bahut khana hai, wahi time hai, woh aap rakh lo. Fir kya hoga na ki ek hafte baad khana khatm ho jaayega (Sometimes we get a lot of food as an ample amount is available. Then everyone relaxes because the quantity of food is sufficient, and that is the time that you keep it. Then what happens is that after a week, the food will be over).

Advertisement

Have a look at Samarth Jurel's latest social media post:

Samarth Jurel in Bigg Boss 17

As already mentioned, Samarth Jurel was a wild card entrant in Bigg Boss 17. He grabbed the spotlight for his closeness with his girlfriend, Isha Malviya, on the show. He also engaged in several fights with Abhishek Kumar. In one of the episodes, things between him and Abhishek went so far that the latter even slapped him. Although Abhishek was thrown out of the house, he re-entered the house soon.

Well, apart from all these aspects, Samarth made sure to entertain his fans with his hilarious antics and dance moves. However, after Bigg Boss 17, Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar had unplanned interactions and were cordial.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more such updates!

ALSO READ: Did you know Samarth Jurel featured in Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa? Watch to believe