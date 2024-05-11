YRKKH’s Samridhii reveals what she would like to see next in Abhira-Armaan’s relationship

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has offered a high dose of entertainment for the last fifteen years. The drama serial, which found a connection with the audiences soon after its inception, is continuing its prideful streak with the present bunch of actors and a strong storyline. It is presently in its fourth generation with Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani playing lead roles of Abhira, Armaan and Ruhi respectively.

In a recent chat with Bollywood Life, Samridhii opened up on the current plot of the show and shared how she visualizes the story of Abhira and Armaan in the near future. The on-screen couple is lovingly referred to as AbhiMaan by their fans.

Samridhii Shukla wants THIS to happen in Abhira and Armaan’s tale

During the conversation, Samridhii Shukla aka Abhira revealed what she would like to see ahead on her show. She said that as an audience she wants Abhira and Armaan to unite soon. The actress added that she wants Armaan to fall in love with Abhira and when he comes to her, Abhira should not give in easily and move on from him.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s present storyline

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai currently revolves around the love triangle between Abhira, Armaan and Ruhi. Abhira and Armaan didn’t want to tie the knot but they ended up settling down together in a contract marriage of one year to fulfill Abhira’s mother, Akshara’s last wish.

Armaan is indebted to Akshara as she sacrificed her life to save him. Before marrying Abhira, Armaan was in a relationship with Ruhi, who was also later forced to marry Armaan’s brother, Rohit by her family.

However, when Rohit goes missing, Ruhi tries to rekindle her love with Armaan, who is now more inclined towards fulfilling his responsibilities as a husband to Abhira. Ruhi conspires to create differences between Abhira and Armaan. Armaan’s family learns about his marriage and throws Abhira out of the house. She doesn’t give up and returns to the Poddar family with a bang. All this while, Abhira has developed romantic feelings for Armaan, who is yet to realize having a soft corner for her.

Produced by Rajan Shahi, the daily soap airs every Monday-Sunday at 9:30 pm on Star Plus and can be viewed anytime on Disney+ Hotstar.

