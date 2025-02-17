Sanam Teri Kasam actor Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani create unforgettable memories at their mehendi ceremony; see PICS

Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani's wedding was a big celebration conducted in the presence of their close friends and family members. From pre- to post-wedding functions, the day was packed with emotions, fun, and memorable moments that will stay close to Mawra and Ameer's hearts forever. Now, after sharing pictures from their wedding, sangeet, and haldi, the couple has dropped a few unseen glimpses from their mehendi ceremony that are too gorgeous to miss.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mawra Hocane uploaded several pictures from her mehendi ceremony. Decked up in a gorgeous fully embellished yellow sharara, Mawra looks nothing less than a regal as she poses for the photos here. She adorned a beautiful embroidered purple dupatta with her outfit. Meanwhile, Ameer has opted for a beige and white outfit keeping it subtle yet classy. This post considers moments from mehendi ceremony that are filled with emotions.

From smiling precious moments with Urwa Hocane, brother-in-law Farhan Saeed, brother Ins E Yazdan and more, this post has some amazing memories that the family will cherish forever. Apart from that, this post also has a few candid and happy glimpses of Mawra as she enjoys this function. Sharing this post, she wrote, "MEHNDIIII laga k rakh li."

Take a look at Mawra Hocane's mehendi ceremony photos-

Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani got married in a grand ceremony on February 5, 2025. After this, several pictures and videos from their wedding have been going viral on social media. Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed's amazing performances at Mawra's wedding functions have been receiving immense love worldwide. The couple made sure to make Mawra's wedding special and delivered several surprise performances for the newlyweds.

On the professional front, Mawra Hocane also worked in the Indian film industry in 2016. She starred opposite Harshvardhan Rane in Sanam Teri Kasam. The movie was recently re-released on big screens and has been breaking several records.