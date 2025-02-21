Sanam Teri Kasam actor Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani's wedding was proposed by latter's mother? Deets Inside

Sanam Teri Kasam actor Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani's wedding was nothing short of a fairytale! Their mesmerizing wedding photos clearly show their undeniable love for each other. While their wedding pictures must have come as a surprise for many, the rumors of them being in a relationship were doing the rounds for a very long time. But did you know it was not a love but an arranged love marriage?

In a recent interview on Something Haute, Hassan Choudary claimed that Ameer Gilani's mother had proposed Mawra Hocane and Ameer's marriage. Choudary, who had attended the beautiful wedding of Mawra and Ameer, said how the newlyweds would surely share their love story one day. However, he revealed, "Having known Mawra for a very long time and having asked her for a thousand times, I can with surety tell that Mawra and Ameer were never dating."

Choudhary admitted how people never believed this fact earlier and still don't believe that Mawra Hocane and Ameer were never dating. He disclosed that the two actors were very close friends and they liked each other as friends. Hassan expressed the possibility, saying that maybe the couple were testing their bond and planning to take it further.

However, he shared, "It was Ameer's mother who initiated this (the marriage proposal)." Choudhary added, "Ameer's parents had come to Mawra's house and then their wedding was fixed. This happened in December." He clarified that they were not dating.

On February 5, 2025, Mawra and Ameer got married in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family. The celebrations were filled with enthusiasm and joy. From heartwarming wedding pictures of the Sanam Teri Kasam actress and Ameer to Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed's energetic dance performance, along with Farhaan's emotional tribute to his sister-in-law Mawra, the event was filled with unforgettable moments.

Regarding their professional endeavors in the Pakistani entertainment industry, Mawra and Ameer will be seen together in the upcoming project Agar Tum Saath Ho. Additionally, Mawra is making headlines for the re-release of her Bollywood film, Sanam Teri Kasam.