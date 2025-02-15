Sanam Teri Kasam: Gautam Gulati says Mawra Hocane and Harshvardhan Rane’s film is ‘finally getting it’s due after 9 years’

After years of love and demand from fans, Sanam Teri Kasam has finally been re-released in theaters. The 2016 romantic drama, starring Mawra Hocane and Harshvardhan Rane, has gained a strong following over the years. Now, with its return to the big screen, audiences are reliving the heartbreaking love story once again. Recently, Gautam Gulati wrote an appreciation post for the film.

Actor Gautam Gulati took to social media to congratulate the team, calling Sanam Teri Kasam the perfect example of a film finding its audience over time. He praised the directors and lead actors for their well-earned success and wished them even more love ahead.

Check out Gautam Gulati’s post on X below:

He wrote on X, "Some stories find their audience in time, and Sanam Teri Kasam is the perfect example of that! A film that deserved all the love back then is finally getting its due after 9 years. Huge congratulations to the entire team, the directors @SapruAndRao and the amazing cast #Harshvardhanrane @MawraHocane for this well-earned success! Wishing you all even more love and appreciation ahead."

The film, directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru and starring Harshvarddhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, didn’t receive much attention at the time of its original release. However, over the years, it has found a special place in the hearts of movie lovers. Many fans believe it deserved more recognition back then, and now, it is finally getting its due. Several actors and industry members have also shared their appreciation for the film’s success.

Talking about Gulati, he emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 8 and gained attention in the public eye. He was a gang leader in Roadies 19 and reports suggest he will return in Roadies XX as wildcard. Gautam’s success on Bigg Boss led him to a successful career in both acting and reality television, making him a household name.