Sandiip Sikcand and Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra take dig at Vivian Dsena; 'We have also not invited...'

Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra and his close friends from the show, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Chum Darang, were seen enjoying a fun-filled evening at Sandiip Sikcand's house. A few photos and videos have made it to social media, giving a sneak peek into their get-together. In one such video, Sandiip is playfully taking a jab at Vivian Dsena and clearly mentions that they did not invite a few people.

In the same clip, Karan Veer Mehra refers to Sandiip as his friend from 20 years, taking a sly dig at Vivian Dsena. The Pavitra Rishta actor smartly makes a reference to his and Vivian's ’12 years of friendship,' one of the most discussed topics of Bigg Boss 18. Sandiip Sikcand is heard saying, "This is our party, and we have also not invited a few people. Because this is not a sponsored party, this is a proper party. And I want to go on and on about it."

In the clip, we can also notice Shilpa Shirodkar laughing while Karan chimes, saying, "Aur main iska 20 saal purana dost hun." Sikcand expresses delight about everyone making it to the get-together party. He calls Chum Darang his 'new love.' Shilpa thanked him for hosting them, thereby praising the hospitality and food.

Take a look at the video here:

Dropping the video, the producer writes, "Yes! I am gonna go on and on about this ! So deal with it a game ENDS but LIFE goes on… dont make your life all about a game & DONT make a game your life ! Love and happiness to all - love love and more love Thanks @karanveermehra @shilpashirodkar73 @chum_darang you guys are the STARS of the nation right now. Its a huge responsibility the love you guys are getting…"

For the unversed, after Bigg Boss 18 wrapped up, Vivian Dsena's wife, Nouran Aly, hosted a success bash for the actor. While most of the contestants were invited, Karan and other personalities, such as Shilpa and Chum, were absent.

