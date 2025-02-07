Sandiip Sikcand takes another dig at Vivian Dsena, says ‘Jisko dil jeetna hai jaake…’; Karan Veer Mehra REACTS
Karan Veer Mehra’s producer friend Sandiip Sikcand has taken another dig at Vivian Dsena for the actor’s message on the cake at his success party.
Bigg Boss 18 concluded weeks back, but the drama is far from over. Renowned producer Sandiip Sikcand has taken yet another dig at runner-up Vivian Dsena with a picture of winner Karan Veer Mehra. This post comes weeks after the Bigg Boss 18 grand finale wrapped up with surprising results.
On February 7, Sandiip Sikcand, who is a close friend of Karan Veer Mehra, took to his official Instagram handle to upload a selfie with the Bigg Boss 18 winner. The picture shows the actor kissing the producer’s cheeks. However, it is the caption accompanying the picture that caught everyone’s attention.
Sandiip Sikcand wrote in the caption, “Jisko dil jeetna hai jaake jeete “dil” Jalne wale jalte rahe TROPHY toh ghar aa hi gayi. Next time Bigg Boss is not going to give a trophy, it will give a HEART bewakof log! Chalo… ek aur maar diya, shuru karo bhokna fake fan groups. So proud of you @karanveermehra”.
Check out the post below:
Reacting to the post, Karan commented, “Love you Sandy.” Chum Darang and Shilpa Shurodkar also dropped their thoughts. The latter wrote, “Haaaaan bilkul sahi kaha @sandiipsikcand trophy ghar aa hi gayi.” Darang commented, “Mera dil aur mera dil.”
For the unversed, Vivian Dsena’s success party which was thrown by his wife Nourany Aly had almost all Bigg Boss 18 contestants in attendance. The Egyptian journalist didn’t invite Chum Darang, Karan Veer Mehra, and Shilpa Shirodkar.
The cake of the Madhubala actor from the celebration had a message– ‘Kings win trophies, but legends win hearts’. It seemed to be a dig at the Bigg Boss 18 winner. Now, Sikcand seems to have hit back at this message with his latest caption.
Meanwhile, Sandiip Sikcand has been vocal about his support for Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang. He uploaded several posts on social media praising the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner for his game. Although the show is over, he continues to take digs at Vivian Dsena with his social media posts.
Karan Veer Mehra EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bigg Boss 18 star recalls living with Saurabh Sachdeva; are they still in touch?