Sanjeeda Shaikh is raising the hotness bar in a floral bralette

Sanjeeda Shaikh is one of the top actresses, known to many, owing to her good looks and unique acting skills. The actress is famous for her bold avatar and often shares pictures in sizzling outfits. She is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as she keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. She has an adorable daughter named Ayra and she frequently shares glimpses of her with fans. Recently, Sanjeeda shared a bold picture of her and fans can’t stop reacting to it.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sanjeeda shared a breathtaking picture of herself where she can be seen posing in a floral bralette. In a no-makeup look, she kept her hair open and messy. As soon as she shared the picture, her fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Well, the actress is now making her name in the Punjabi industry and is featured in some projects as well.

About Sanjeeda

Talking about her personal life, Sanjeeda tied the knot with her long-time beau, Aamir Ali in 2012. In 2020 they got blessed with a baby girl via surrogacy. However, after 8 years of marriage, they got divorced in 2021 and the former received custody of her daughter.

On the professional front, Sanjeeda has been part of numerous TV shows and she made her debut with Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa. She has been a part of several other shows including Qayamat, Badalte Rishton Ki Dastaan, Ek Hasina Thi, among others. She has also worked for the OTT platform and in movies. Besides this, she has also been featured in several music albums.