Sanjeeda Shaikh creates headlines with her impressive acting skills and memorable screen presences. From her stunning career in the television industry to significant roles in Hindi films, the actress has never failed to prove her talent. Lately, Sanjeeda has been making huge waves as she is all geared up for her next project, Heeramandi, directed by Sanjay Bhansali. As the director turns a year older today (Feb 24), the actress writes a long note wishing him on his birthday.

Sanjeeda Shaikh calls Sanjay Leela Bhansali a 'superhuman'

A few minutes ago, the Ek Hasina Thi actress shared an unseen moment with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the sets of Heeramandi. Extending warm birthday wishes to the acclaimed filmmaker, Sanjeeda pens a long note. She writes, "You super human You are a gift for every actor and i got it You have made a lasting impact in my life Will never forget your kindness and patience."

She further adds, "Thankyou for always believing in me and pushing me to reach my full potential Thankyou for connecting me with myself on a deeper level Your dedication and love for your work is impeccable Stay you Nobody like you Happy birthday sir."

Have a look at the post:

Fans pour love in the comment section

After Sanjeeda Shaikh shares the special post on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday, fans wish the legendary filmmaker by taking to the comment section. In no time, several birthday wishes poured in. One of the comment reads, "Happy birthday to the Genius! Hi Sanjeeda, eagerly waiting for the series!" Many people react with heart emojis, showing their admiration for her and Bhansali's collaboration.

Have a look at some of the comments:

About Sanjeeda Shaikh

Sanjeeda Shaikh forayed into the film industry while enjoying her success in the telly world, too. She has appeared in several TV shows, including Ek Hasina Thi and Love Ka Hai Intezaar. Lately, the actress has been garnering praise for her performance in Siddharth Anand's Fighter. While Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are the leading faces of the movie, Sanjeeda Shaikh aced her role as well.

Speaking of her upcoming project, Sanjeeda has joined hands with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a yet-to-be-released eight-episode web series, Heeramandi. The series also stars Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, Sonakshi Sinha, and Aditi Rao Hydari in key roles.

