Sara Ali Khan graces Shehnaaz Gill's show, recreates her famous 'Knock knock' joke with her; Watch

Popular actress Shehnaaz Gill is presently in the news owing to her Bollywood debut. For the uninitiated, the diva is all set to star in Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Shehnaaz is also busy with her chat show called Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill which has been graced by popular actors. Recently, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan graced Shehnaaz Gill's chat show, and the two actresses had a lot of fun. For the unversed, Sara Ali Khan is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Gaslight which also stars Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh in pivotal roles.

Sara Ali Khan's new video:

A few hours ago, Sara Ali Khan shared a new video with Shehnaaz Gill on her social media handle. In this clip, Sara and Shehnaaz recreate the 'knock knock' joke and leave fans in splits. In the video, we see Shehnaaz says 'Knock knock' and Sara appears from behind the curtains and sings, Chitrangada Singh's song 'Aao Raja.' We then see Shehnaaz and Sara go behind the curtains and act like they kiss each other. We then see Sara says, "Garmi kuch zyada nahi badd gayi Chitrangada ma'am ke gaane pe' to which Shehnaaz says 'Meri lipstick gayi' and laughs. This hilarious clip left fans in splits and netizens have penned hilarious comments.

Watch the video here-

Sara Ali Khan's professional commitments:

Sara Ali Khan has several projects in the pipeline, which include producer Dinesh Vijan’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Vicky Kaushal. She also has Ae Watan Mere Watan and the teaser has already created a lot of hype. Sara also has Metro In Dino starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Konkona Sen Sharma.

Shehnaaz Gill's professional commitments:

Along with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Shehnaaz Gill has also been roped in to play a prominent character in Nikkhil Advani's upcoming women-centric film. Reportedly, Shehnaaz has also wrapped up shooting for Rhea Kapoor's women-oriented film that highlights modern relationships.

About Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill:

The first guest on Shehnaaz's chat show was Bollywood actor RajKummar Rao followed by Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Rakul Preet Singh, and Shahid Kapoor. Recently, popular YouTuber-turned-actor Bhuvan Bam also graced Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill. Kapil Sharma also graced the show to promote his upcoming film Zwigato.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill: Suniel Shetty graces the show to promote upcoming web series Hunter