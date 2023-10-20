Sara Khan's ex-husband Ali Merchant is set to wed girlfriend Andleeb Zaidi; DEETS inside

Ali Merchant is a known actor and a DJ by profession. He has been a part of several TV shows, however, Ali is known for his controversial personal life. The actor is now set to step into a new phase of his life with his girlfriend Andleeb Zaidi. Ali's video of proposing to Andleeb was quite heartwarming and has gotten a lot of love from his fans. Merchant made his relationship with Zaidi official only a while ago and now the couple is all set to get married.

Ali Merchant and Andleeb Zaidi are to tie the knot on 2nd November

The couple is set to take the plunge on 2nd November 2023 in Lucknow. In a chat with Bombay Times, Ali Merchant revealed that they are set to get married in Lucknow as Andleeb belongs from the same place. He revealed that he would host a reception in Mumbai post-Diwali. Ali stated that the wedding festivities would begin on 29th October which will be his haldi followed by Andleeb's haldi on 1st November 2023. The couple has been excited for their big day. Ali revealed visiting the wedding venue in Lucknow a couple of times to monitor the preparations.

Have a look at Ali Merchant and Andleeb Zaidi's adorable video

Ali Merchant and Andleeb Zaidi's relationship

Ali and Andleeb's love has been quite organic. Andleeb told in the interview that she fell in love with Ali a little more every time they met and eventually decided to take their relationship to the next level. Ali mentioned that after the wedding, the couple will settle in Mumbai, however, Andleeb will continue working in Hyderabad for her projects. Earlier, Ali had mentioned that Andleeb's caring nature is what he loves the most apart from the fact that she takes care of everything related to him and his family.

Ali Merchant's troubled past

Ali Merchant got married to Sara Khan on National television during Bigg Boss 4. However, the couple called it quits within two months. Ali then got married to Anam in an arranged set-up in 2016 and got divorced in 2021. He had revealed that his second marriage didn't work out because of his wife Anam having a problem with his profession as a DJ.

