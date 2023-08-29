Sarabhai vs Sarabhai cast unleash nostalgia as Rupali Ganguly, Ratna Pathak Shah, and others reunite; WATCH

In a heartwarming blast from the past, the beloved cast of the iconic Indian sitcom Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai reunited to relive cherished memories and rekindle their enduring bond. The reunion, graced by the presence of lead actress Rupali Ganguly, Ratna Pathak Shah, Satish Shah, and Rajesh Kumar was a delightful moment that brought back the magic of the show, which first aired in 2004. Needless to say, fans are excited to see them reunite and have a good time. Many also speculated if they were coming on board for some project together.

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai reunion

Just an hour back, Rupali Ganguly, who played the role of Monisha Sarabhai, took to her Instagram account to share a heartening video clip that captured the essence of the reunion. Set to the tune of the melodious song Jaane Kyun, the video aptly showcased the camaraderie and affection shared by the cast members. The video began with a touching gesture as Rupali Ganguly, dressed in casual attire, entered and greeted veteran actor Satish Shah, who portrayed the role of Indravardhan. In a gesture of respect and warmth, Rupali Ganguly bent down to touch Satish Shah's feet and followed it with a heartwarming embrace. The emotional highlight of the video featured Rupali Ganguly and Ratna Pathak Shah, who played Maya Sarabhai, embracing each other in a tight hug. The genuine affection and happiness radiated through their smiles, reflecting the camaraderie that made Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai a beloved show. The video was a testament to the lasting relationships that were forged during the production of the series.



Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, known for its witty humor, memorable characters, and relatable family dynamics, garnered a dedicated fan following during its original run. The reunion of the cast members not only ignited nostalgia among fans but also showcased the timeless charm of the show that continues to capture hearts even after many years. The show's unique blend of comedy, satire, and endearing characters left an indelible mark on Indian television.

Reaction of netizens

It goes without saying fans are on cloud 9 seeing the cast of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai together after so long. They bombarded the comment section with their messages. One use wrote, “Wooww.....so so happy to see u all together”. Another commented, “Caught in 42 secs ...so so happy to see sarabhai family together after so long..” Another user wrote, “Wooowwww finally ek frame mein itna talent...bohot time baad dekha.” Others commented, “Wow this is best things I saw! The reunion of SVS is always a best things to watch.”

