Sarabhai vs Sarabhai fame Vaibhavi Upadhyaya passes away; Rupali Ganguly, JD Majethia mourn the demise

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, the popular actress who is best known for her performance as Jasmine in the famous TV series Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, has reportedly passed away. As per the latest updates, the 32-year-old, who is an adherent traveller, met with an accident in North India recently. The shocking news was confirmed by producer JD Majethia with a story on his official Instagram handle, recently. Vaibhavi's last rites are expected to be held in Mumbai on May 24, Wednesday, around 11 AM.

JD Majethia confirms Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's untimely demise

The renowned actor-producer, who is devastated by the untimely demise of the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress, confirmed the news with an official statement which is shared on his official Instagram story. "Life is so unpredictable. A very fine actress, dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay popularly known as “Jasmine “of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in the north. Family will bring her to Mumbai tomorrow morning around 11 am for last rites . RIP Vaibhavi (sic)," reads JD Majethia's post.

Check out JD Majethia's Instagram story, below:

Rupali Ganguly mourns the demise of Vaibhavi Upadhyaya

The Anupamaa actress, who has shared the screen with Vaibhavi Upadhyaya in the popular sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, took to her official Instagram handle and mourned the untimely demise of her co-star with a heartbreaking post. Rupali Ganguly shared a still of Vaibhavi from their celebrated series on her Instagram story with a caption that reads: "Gone too soon Vaibhavi..." She later shared an Instagram reel video of Vaibhavi Upadhyaya on her Insta story, and wrote: "Can't believe this..."

Check out Rupali Ganguly's post, below:

