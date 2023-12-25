Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai producer JD Majethia's father passes away due to age-related health issues

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Known for producing the iconic and cult classic show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, JD Majethia is going through a hard time. His father, Nagardasbhai Majethia, passed away today. According to the reports, he took his last breath this morning, thereby leaving his family in tears.

JD Majethia’s father had age-related ailments

According to Telly Talk India, JD Majethia's father, Nagardasbhai Majethia, passed away today. He succumbed to age-related illnesses, although specific information is still unknown. The funeral will take place at 4.30 PM this evening, December 25, at Dahanukar Wadi Crematorium in Kandivali (West), Mumbai.

JD Majethia was close to his father. His sudden demise has affected him, and the loss can't be compensated. Sharing a happy picture with his father, the producer wrote, “My most loved man and be like this eternally.” Further, he added, “My most loved man, my dad Nagardas Majithia, left us for heavenly abode on 25/12/23.”

About JD Majethia

Call him an actor or producer, JD Majethia is well known for his works in the Gujarati industry. However, he has also earned decent recognition for his works in Hindi plays, dramas, and films. He is among the successful showmakers, having given a couple of classic television shows, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and Khichdi.

As an actor, JD Majethia appeared in Karishma Kaa Karishma, Baa, Bahoo Aur Baby, and many others. Interestingly, it has been 20 years since the celeb is active in the Gujarati theater. Speaking of his recent project, JD Majethia starred in Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan and reprised his role as Himanshu Seth in the film.

Furthermore, he also marked his presence in Bigg Boss 17 along with other actors to promote his film Khichdi 2. Besides this, JD owns a production company named Hats Off Productions.

On the personal front, he is married to Nipa Majethia and has two daughters: Kesar and Mishri. Interestingly, the former worked as a narrator in the Khichdi movie, while the latter donned the character of Chakki Parekh in Khichdi 2.

May Nagardasbhai’s soul rest in peace.

