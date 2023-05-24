Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’s JD Majethia opens up on Vaibhavi’s car accident, Shares she wanted to revive the show

Actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya aka Jasmine of the popular telly show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai passed away in a road accident in North India on Tuesday. She was an avid traveller and was travelling in Himachal Pradesh when she met with the unfortunate incident. Vaibhavi's good friend and producer JD Majethia confirmed the news on Wednesday morning. The actress has also been seen in other popular shows like CID and Adaalat.

JD Majethia opens up on Vaibhavi's accident

JD Majethia earlier shared that he has been in touch with Vaibhavi regularly. Recently, due to his Everest Base Camp expedition, they could not catch up for some time. The producer of the sitcom Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai shared a good bond with the actress and he opened up about the accident. Talking to the media, he shared that they were taking a turn when a truck hit their car and it slipped into the valley. He also shared that Vaibhavi was not wearing a seatbelt and said, "Wo uski destiny thi, toh hum kya kahe? Bohot dukhi hai hum. (It was in her destiny, so what can we do? I am very sad.)"

Watch the full conversation of JD Majethia here:

Vaibhavi wanted to revive Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai

The producer also shared that Vaibhavi wanted to revive Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. They used to discuss about projects, and Vaibhavi would ask him about web series, TV shows, and other work before choosing them. Majethia always asked her to choose something unique, so that she can shine and said, "Wo bohot hi talented actress thi, ye kaafi logon ko liye keh sakte hai, but Vaibhavi was a special talent. Hum usko 12-15 saal se janta hu. Mein hamesha kehta tha ki tera ek due baaki hai. Wo kehti this, 'sir mera due to baaki hai, toh aap Sarabhai revive kar dijiye na, mera due usi mein ho jayega.'"

