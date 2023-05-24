Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’s late actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya was to get married in December? Here's what we know

Talented actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya passed away after she met a car accident in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday (23 May) while traveling along with her fiance Jay Suresh Gandhi. The news of her sudden demise has shocked the industry deeply and many are mourning the loss of this gem. Vaibhavi, who passed away in her 30s, was popular for playing the role of Jasmine in the hit sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's funeral:

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's mortal remains were brought to Mumbai for her cremation. The funeral was held today, May 24 in Mumbai and was attended by her close industry friends. Gautam Rode, Deven Bhojani, Sumeet Raghavan, Jd Majethia, and several others from the telly industry attended Vaibhavi's funeral to pay their last respects.

Watch Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's funeral video here-

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya was planning to get married:

In a conversation with the paparazzi, actor Jd Majethia told the media that Vaibhavi was all set to get married to her fiance, Jay Suresh Gandhi, in December 2023. While talking to the media, Jd Majethia also narrated how the incident occurred. He shared, "She had gone traveling in Himachal Pradesh. She was getting married in December. At a turning curve on the road, the car was positioned in such a way because the roadway was very narrow. It was a single-lane. The car was standing still in a corner and they allowed a truck coming from the opposite side to pass through. As the truck went by, it hit the car slightly and the car went into the valley.”

Watch the video here-

On the work front, Vaibhavi Upadhyaya was also a part of the TV show, Kya Qasoor Hai Amla Ka, the digital series Please Find Attached, in Deepika Padukone's film Chhapaak and the 2023 film, Timir. She was quite a popular name in the Gujarati theatre circuit.

In another shocking turn of events, Nitesh Pandey, who was recently seen essaying the role of Dheeraj Kapoor in Anupamaa, also passed away at the age of 51 due to cardiac arrest. The news of the sudden demise of such talented actors has deeply saddened the entertainment world.

