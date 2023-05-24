Sarabhai vs Sarabhai's Rajesh Kumar on Vaibhavi Upadhyaya and Nitesh Pandey's demise: I'm in a state of shock

It's a sad day for the Television industry as it lost two of its gems from the industry, Vaibhavi Upadhyaya (32) and Nitesh Pandey (51). Upadhyaya is best known for her work in the popular sitcom, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai 2 whereas Nitesh has appeared in several shows and films. His last appearance on the small screen was in Anupamaa where he essayed the role of Rupali Ganguly's brother. As per reports, Vaibhavi, who was an avid traveller, met with a road accident in Himachal Pradesh on May 23, Tuesday, afternoon. She was with her fiance when the vehicle went out of control and took a steep turn. Nitesh, on the other hand, succumbed to a cardiac arrest.

Rajesh Kumar grieves Nitesh and Vaibhavi's unfortunate demise

Pinkvilla reached out to Rajesh Kumar, who worked with both Vaibhavi Upadhyaya and the Anupamaa actor. He told us, "Since this morning, I have been in a state of shock. The kind of loss it is, there is no respite for this whole life. They were the actors you wanted to grow old with and see ourselves together in our 60s, 70s, and 80s where we have a body of work behind us, and you remember whatever you have done and share those moments. We met when there was no mobile and we were more on the conversation side, and know each other verbally, rather than just knowing each other through our reel life. We were real in our reel life."

Rajesh Kumar shares his memories with Nitesh Kumar

Remembering his good times with Pandey, Rajesh Kumar shared, "With Nitesh, I remember him telling the producers and everyone around the set that we both had the vibe that we have studied together and are childhood friends. We used to pull each other's legs and make fun of each other but there was also a lot of mutual respect for each other. If we teamed up on the set, then it would be a roller coaster ride for everyone present there. People used to dread our company that these two are now going to rag us. We were big bullies on the set."

What a fantastic actor, what a fantastic human being Rajesh Kumar

Nitesh Pandey was a dog lover: Rajesh Kumar

Kumar also shared that Nitesh Pandey was a huge dog lover and extremely sensitive toward them. "If anyone would talk ill about dogs, Nitesh would tell people, 'What if someone spoke in that manner about your family members, would you like it?' So, he was that sensitive as a human being," concluded Rajesh Kumar.

