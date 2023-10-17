Sarabhai vs Sarabhai's Ratna Pathak Shah aka Maya Sarabhai reveals cast took 7 days to shoot one episode

Nobody needs an introduction to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, the cult classic comedy show that kept everyone hooked to the television screens in the 2000s. The show aired from 2004 to 2017 and still continues to be popular among the Indian audience. Bollywood actress Ratna Pathak Shah was seen in the role of Maya Sarabhai, the mother-in-law of Rupali Ganguly's Monisha Sarabhai. Each and every character of the show is loved by the viewers. Recently, the talented actress opened up about why the show worked and other interesting details.

Ratna Pathak Shah reveals it took 7 days to shoot one episode

In a recent interview, talking about how she was approached for Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Ratna Pathak Shah shared that the cast comprised a group of young people who were learning on the show. She said, "Everyone was making mistakes. We took 7 days to shoot one episode. Can you believe it? People finish a whole series in 7 days." Although it was crazy, it was fun and she enjoyed every bit of it and that's what hooked her. She also shared that this made her believe that she could make a living as an actor.

Check out recent reunion of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-stars here:

Ratna Pathak Shah on Sarabhai vs Sarabhai as a turning point of her career

Ratna Pathak Shah believes that this show was a turning point in her career as it was after this show that people started noticing her and offering her good roles. "Before that, I was just somebody in the background," she adds.

She also mentioned that Sarabhai had a great script and that the writing was extraordinary. While everyone talks about the acting, the Bollywood actress believes it was the writing and the direction that made it work and it goes for all programs. "it was a show that was confident of itself and came out with a bang. That made a difference," concluded the actress.

Recently, the cast of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai reunited over dinner. netizens were delighted to see their favourite actors together. Rupali Ganguly, Ratna Pathak Shah, Satish Shah, and Rajesh Kumar met to reminisce the old days.

