Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’s Ratna Pathak Shah and Rupali Ganguly’s PIC reminds netizens of Monisha and Maya

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai was one of the most-watched television shows. Although the show went off the air due to low TRPs, it has gone on to become a cult classic. Even after years, viewers still talk about the show, share the clips on social media and eagerly wait for a reunion of the Sarabhai family. Now, fans have got a reason to rejoice. Two of their favourite characters Maya Sarabhai, and Monisha Sarabhai, aka Ratna Pathak Shah and Rupali Ganguly met recently and the latter uploaded pictures on her social media.

Maya Sarabhai meets Monisha Sarabhai

Just an hour back, Rupali Ganguly treated fans with two special photos. In the first one, Ratna Pathak Shah and Rupali Ganguly are seen embracing each other and smiling from ear to ear for the camera. In the second picture, the senior actress is seen gasping at Rupali Ganguly, like Maya would do at Monisha’s antics. Uploading the photos, Rupali Ganguly wrote in the caption, “This precious connect. 2nd pic she switched on the Mummyjee mode. I love you forever #ratnapathakshah” Going by the photos, it seems they were at a house party. In the third picture, Bollywood actress Diya Mirza can be seen in the background.

Check out Ratna Pathak Shah and Rupali Ganguly’s photos here:

Reaction of netizens

It goes without saying that fans were delighted to see the pictures. Many commented that their day was made seeing their favourite actresses reunite. Some also took a dig at the second photo and Rupali Ganguly’s caption. One user wrote, “Monisha be like hailaaaa mummy jiiii! pretty girl.” Another commented, “Monisha and her Mummyjii is the sweetest and a coolest vibe too.” “Awwwiieee that's the sweetest one for making our morning So beautiful.” Others dropped red heart emojis and wrote how eagerly they were waiting to see these two reunite. The comment reads, “And the most awaited picture is here..so wanted ur picture with Ratna Pathak mam aww.”

For the unversed, a few days back the cast of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai- Rupali Ganguly, Ratna Pathak Shah, Satish Shah, and Rajesh Kumar reunited over dinner.

