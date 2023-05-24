Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’s Vaibhavi Upadhyaya’s last social media post on ‘gratitude and love’ goes viral

Actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya aka Jasmine of the popular telly show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai passed away in a road accident in North India on Tuesday. The actress has also been seen in other popular shows like CID and Adaalat. The TV industry is reeling with shock at the news of the young actress passing away. Several of her colleagues, including Rupali Ganguly with whom she shared screenspace in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and others took to social media to express their shock. The actress was an avid traveller and her last social media post became viral due to the beautiful caption she penned down.

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's last social media post

The Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actress's last post was a reel posted on Instagram that shared glimpses of her Himachal Pradesh trip. She went to places like Dharamshala and Bir where she visited monasteries, and waterfalls, and enjoyed her time in nature. She penned a long post sharing how she is grateful for the little things in life. Part of her post reads, "Just last night in a silent moment of reflection, After I’d just finished watching ‘Sound of Metal’, I was reminded of the gifts, the blessings, most of us are born with. And how brutally do we take it all for granted. And on that note I congratulate those who have their perfect sensory and bodily health including myself. It is a reminder to be grateful for the most basic but most crucial gifts of life, OUR HEALTH. Know it, feel it, maintain it, celebrate it. Love and gratitude."

Take a look at Vaibhavi's post here:

Karan Jotwani, Ayush Mehra, and others mourn Vaibhavi Upadhyayaa's demise

While earlier comments on the post read how beautifully she penned down her thoughts, recent comments express fans' shock at her untimely demise. Vaibhavi's colleague and good friend Karan Jotwani commented, "VerifiedI can’t fathom this. Rest in peace dear friend. Just can’t." He also uploaded several stories and shared his shock. Ayush Mehra and Barkha Singh who worked with Vaibhavi for a web series also expressed their condolences for the late actress.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sarabhai vs Sarabhai fame Vaibhavi Upadhyaya passes away; Rupali Ganguly, JD Majethia mourn the demise