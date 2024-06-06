Sargun Kaur Luthra shows how to nail the effortless boho look in dreamy white dress; PICS

Sargun Kaur Luthra, who is best known for her role as Preesha in the daily serial Yeh Hai Chahatein, has recently shown us how to perfect the bohemian style with her latest outfit. The actress who maintains an active presence on social media has always maintained a strong style game.

Now, the latest post has garnered attention for her effortless bohemian look. So, without wasting time, let's decode Sargun Kaur Luthra's look here.

Decoding Sargun Kaur Luthra's boho look

On June 6, Sargun Kaur Luthra took to her official Instagram handle and uploaded two pictures of her look. In the photos she shared, she looks stunning in a white strapless short dress. This beautiful bandeau dress has an off-shoulder design with small puffed sleeves that gently fall off her shoulders. The dress has a two-layered bottom that ends just above her knees, giving it a playful and chic look.

Sargun accessorized her outfit right to enhance the bohemian vibe. She wore a layered necklace adorned with stones and tassels, adding a touch of elegance and charm. On one wrist, she wore a white shell bracelet; on the other, she had a beaded bracelet. These accessories perfectly complemented her dress, adding a relaxed and earthy feel to her look.

Check out Sargun Kaur Luthra's look here:

To complete her outfit, Sargun carried a brown leather satchel-style purse with tassels along the edges. This bag not only matched her bohemian style but also added a bit of texture and detail to her overall appearance. Her well-defined curls were left open, giving her a dreamy and effortless look.

If you want to nail the bohemian look, take notes from Sargun on how to balance without going over the top. She also did justice to the look with the natural makeup. Lots of brown eyeshadow in the eyes, nude lips, and highlighter helped her to ace the look.

Reaction of netizens

The Yeh Hai Chahatein actress uploaded the pictures with the caption, "Old places have soul." Netizens flooded the comment section with their appreciation and praise for the actress. One user commented, "Your looks always amaze me!" Another wrote, "You're nailing it."

