Sargun Mehta and Bigg Boss 14 fame Jasmin Bhasin pose together in vacay mood; see PICS

The holiday season is here! With Christmas around the corner, everyone is enjoying winter a little more. And it seems like Sargun Mehta is also in the queue. The actress is enjoying and creating delightful memories with her husband, Ravi Dubey, abroad.

Meanwhile, Sargun met Jasmin Bhasin during her vacation trip. Giving a glimpse of their sweet meeting, she dropped a series of adorable pictures.

Sargun Mehta and Jasmin Bhasin in one frame; happy faces prove their friendship

Known for her work in the Punjabi industry, Sargun Mehta keeps updating about her professional and personal life through her social media posts. But this time, she surprised fans by sharing heartwarming snaps with Bigg Boss 14 fame Jasmin Bhasin. The two look happy and wear ear-to-ear smiles, reflecting healthy friendship vibes.

Dropping the pictures with her squad, Sargun writes, “Winter wonderland wali happy memories @jasminbhasin2806 @ravidubey2312 @jagdeepsidhu3 @theartofmakeupltd @mandybeautyx”

Have a look at the photos:

The first snap is all about happy faces. Sargun Mehta looks chic while owning the layering trend, while Jasmin Bhasin exudes comfy vibes in a red co-ord set. The following snaps will melt your heart as the Punjabi actress posted a sweet and romantic photo with Ravi Dubey. As they pose for a sunkissed picture while blushing, Sargun and Ravi do not shy from expressing their immense love for each other.

Further, the last few slides are enough for you to go 'Awww.' The Jamai Raja actor plants a sweet peck on his wife's cheek, and their lovely moment speaks volumes.

Jasmin Bhasin reacts to Sargun Mehta's post

After the Qismat actress shared a series of snapshots giving fans a glimpse of her vacay diaries, Jasmin Bhasin commented on the post. The latter wrote, "It was such a fab day (red heart emojis))." Talking about fans' reactions, many reacted with heart emojis and called them cute as they posed together.

A look at Jasmin Bhasin's reaction:

For the uninitiated, lovebirds Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary. The dynamic celebrity duo tied the knot on December 7, 2013.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.