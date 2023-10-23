Sargun Mehta, Jasmin Bhasin and Sunil Grover join Carry On Jatta franchise

Jasmin Bhasin needs no introduction. The beautiful and talented actress has made a decent name for herself in the industry. She is known for her stint in Hindi TV shows, reality shows, and music videos. The actress is also a known name in the Punjabi industry. Jasmin announced her upcoming big project with popular celebrities.

Jasmin Bhasin announced bagging Carry on Jattiye

Jasmin Bhasin took to Instagram and announced being a part of the Carry on Jatta franchise's upcoming project titled Carry on Jattiye. Bhasin is seen posing along with the other core members of the project. The project will also feature popular actors like Sargun Mehta, Gippy Grewal, and Sunil Grover. Announcing her project, Jasmin wrote on Instagram: Carry On Jatta franchise is back with a new twist. Panorama Studios & Humble Motion Pictures Presentation “Carry On Jattiye” Shoot begins in London. In the pictures, Jasmin is sporting her new haircut with cute bangs. She wore a green outfit and left her crumpled hair open.

Have a look at Jasmin Bhasin's post.

Jasmin Bhasin's journey in Hindi television

Jasmin made her debut in the Hindi TV industry with Tashan-E-Ishq. She was paired opposite actors Zain Imam and Sidhant Gupta. She bagged Dil Se Dil Tak post that and her chemistry with Siddharth Shukla was loved by many. Later, she participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi. She entered Bigg Boss 14 and entertained the viewers with her real personality. She was one of the most talked about contestants on the show. She confessed to having feelings for good friend Aly Goni on the show. The actress has been a part of many high-profile music videos.

Jasmin Bhasin finding love in Aly Goni

During her journey in Bigg Boss 14, Jasmin had a major panic attack, post which, she felt a little lost in the game. Aly Ghoni voluntarily entered the house to support her. Their friendship blossomed into love and they expressed their fondness for each other. Since then, the couple has been together and are often seen with each other on events and special occasions. Recently, Jasmin Bhasin was hospitalized due to ill health and Aly was with her throughout her stay in the hospital. Must say, they're too adorable!

