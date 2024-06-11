Sargun Mehta shares her last conversation with Abhishek Kumar before he left for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Abhishek Kumar has garnered a huge amount of fame after his appearance on Bigg Boss 17. Viewers loved the authenticity and rawness in his demeanor.

The actor who had showcased his acting prowess in the hit television series, came out to be one of the strongest contenders on the controversial reality show.

Currently, Abhishek is in Romania for the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Before flying for the stunt-based show, the young actor had a talk with his Udaariyaan producer and writer, Sargun Mehta. In a conversation with Times Now, the actress shared what Abhishek told her before leaving for the foreign location.

Sargun Mehta opens up on her last word with Abhishek Kumar

Abhishek Kumar has a great equation with the makers of Udaariyaan, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta. The duo not only gave Abhihsek his first break but also immensely supported the star during his Bigg Boss 17 stay.

In the latest chat, Sargun disclosed that Abhishek had called her before jetting off to Romania for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. She called the 29-year-old a ‘confident and dedicated guy’.

The 12/24 Karol Bagh actress stated, “Jane se pehle woh bolkar gaya hai ki ma’am dekhna mein phad kar aaunga. And honestly, I am sure woh phad kar hi aaega (Before going, he said he would ace all the tasks and honestly, I am sure he would do that).”

Sargun further added, “He has come here with a lot of perseverance and hard work. I really hope it pays off well for him.”

About Abhishek Kumar

Abhishek Kumar started off with Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s first produced show, Udaariyaan under their banner Dreamiyata Productions. He starred alongside Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and his ex-girlfriend Isha Malviya in the show. The actor has also been part of Ekta Kapoor’s Bekaboo before stepping inside Bigg Boss 17.

Abhishek’s Bigg Boss 17 journey became the biggest highlight of his career. He majorly came into the limelight for locking horns with ex-Isha, who was also a participant in the show.

The rising star is presently grabbing eyeballs for his alleged fight with Asim Riaz on Rohit Shetty’s show.

