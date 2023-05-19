Sasural Simar Ka actor Shoaib Ibrahim REACTS to trolls calling his wife Dipika Kakar's pregnancy 'fake'

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are one of the much-loved couples in the Television industry. After being married to each other for five years, the couple is all set to begin a new journey of parenthood. The duo announced their pregnancy recently and shall be due in July this year. While Shoaib and Dipika are known for their simple lifestyle and high family values, they often get attacked by trolls for the same. Time and again, the actress' choice of work, lifestyle, going de-glam, not socialising, everything has been questioned.

Dipika Kakar is currently enjoying her seventh month of pregnancy and is loving all the care and affection being showered upon her by Shoaib and the family. While the couple receives immense love through their vlogs, they are also subjected to harsh comments. A section of the netizens accused Dipika of 'faking' her pregnancy, and this didn't go down well with the Ajooni actor. In an interview with ETimes, Shoaib admitted that these negative comments hurt them and it affects their mental health. He said that there are people, who say, 'Kitne pillows badlogi?' (How many pillows will you change?).

Shoaib Ibrahim on trolls targetting Dipika Kakar's pregnancy

"We can't do anything about them because their mindset is such. We don't bother anymore. We are happy as a family. If people stop loving us then we will stay happy together," said Shoaib Ibrahim. He further stated that they give a glimpse of their lives through social media but that isn't their entire life, and they don't give anyone the right to interfere in their lives. Shoaib continued that neither he nor Dipika does anything out of desperation just to be "seen," and in fact, he also shared that the paps call to enquire about their whereabouts but they don't give out information that is "unnecessary."

Shoaib on Dipika's health issues

The Sasural Simar Ka actor also pointed out that Dipika Kakar is targetted for leading a simple life and living with her in-laws. "My life is incomplete without Dipika. Jahaan Shoaib Ka naam hoga, vahan Dipika ka naam hoga. I remember after Bigg Boss, there was a phase where she wasn't physically fit and had severe health issues. She had anxiety issues and at that time she mentioned to me that she wants to look after the family. She wanted me to go out and work. Now she is seven months pregnant and I have never seen her this happy," said the actor.

Shoaib Ibrahim accepts that trolls affect them at a certain point

Speaking about the trolling culture, Shoaib Ibrahim slammed them and said that people don't praise anyone these days, in fact, they just troll. He accepted that there are times when these trolls affect him and Dipika. However, he also believes that when people grow in life, they are subjected to trolls.

