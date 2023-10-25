Sasural Simar Ka actress Dipika Kakar shares family portrait with son Ruhaan on her social media

The popular couple Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are among the most popular celebrities in the entertainment industry and have a huge fan following. Shoaib is currently making headlines as he prepares to stun the audience with his best dance moves on the stage of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11. On the other hand, Dipika Kakar has taken a break from television and spent some quality time with their son Ruhaan, and his family. She has been posting vlogs on her YouTube channel to keep her fans updated.

Today, the actress shared a beautiful family portrait with her husband Shoaib, and bundle of joy, Ruhaan.

Ever since the couple embraced parenthood, they can't seem to get enough of their baby boy, Ruhaan. They try to take a snap to post a video playing with him. Today the Sasural Simar Ka actress posted a story on her Instagram handle with her husband and son through a mirror selfie.

In the picture, both Shoaib and Dipika are smiling at their son, Ruhaan while their son giggles with his parents. Three of them look adorable. Both Dipika and Shoaib are always seen around their son, especially Shoaib Ibrahim. The actor has been busy lately with his shoots and endorsements but always takes out time for his son. In a recent post shared by Dipika, we saw that both father and son were in deep sleep.

About Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim

For those inexperienced, Dipika and Shoaib got married in 2018. They had an intimate ceremony at Shoaib's village in Bhopal. This year they welcomed their baby boy Ruhaan. Meanwhile, the couple bought a new house a few months ago, which is currently under construction. Dipika and Shoaib will soon move into their new apartment with their little one. Until then, they will stay at Shoaib's sister Saba's apartment.

On the work front, Shoaib Ibrahim was last seen in the drama Ajooni, where he played the role of Rajveer Bagga which earned him a lot of praise. Sadly, the show ended last month. He also recently appeared in some music videos. On the other hand, Dipika Kakar is enjoying a break from the industry as she is focusing on being a full-time mom to baby Ruhaan. Before her delivery, she shared that she might or might not make a comeback to her career.

