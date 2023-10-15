Sasural Simar Ka fame Dipika Kakar shares full day with her kid Ruhaan; gets him an Aadhaar card

A few months ago, popular television actress Dipika Kakar embraced motherhood with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim as they welcomed a baby boy. Although there were complications initially, as the baby was born prematurely, everything eventually went well, and the newborn returned home with his mother after a few days in the hospital. In a recent vlog, the actress apologized to her fans for her sudden absence. Today, she posted a vlog on her channel, sharing her entire day with her son, Ruhaan.

New Mom Dipika Kakar spends her entire day grooming Ruhaan

The Sasural Simar Ka actress opens up about her recent absence, explaining that her son Ruhaan was very cranky for two days and needed his mommy's constant presence. She further mentions that she has faced challenges in vlogging lately, as unforeseen situations have arisen, preventing her from completing them. She says, "I was supposed to put a vlog tomorrow Ruhaan was very cranky, and later in the evening he got back to normal and by that, the day had ended."

Dipika also mentioned that her father was coming to meet her and Ruhaan. She had prepared aloo ki sabzi and kheer for him. In the later part of the vlog, she shared some pictures of her son with her father. As the vlog continues, Ruhaan is seen playing with her mother and dadi. Dipika also managed to get Aadhar card officials for Ruhaan's verification.

They clicked Ruhaan for his Aahaar ID. Dipika said, "Since Ruhaan is very little for his biometrics, I gave my fingerprints. So within a week or two, it gets uploaded on the portal and then almost a month later it will posted to our house." She also mentioned that obtaining a passport for Ruhaan is a significant task, requiring Shoaib and her to set aside a whole day. Later in the vlog, she shares glimpses of her Biryani feast, which she cooked for her sister-in-law Saba and the entire family.

Dipika and her sister Saba share a strong bond, with the former treating her like a younger sister. Saba also owns a YouTube channel.

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar on the work front

The actor recently appeared in the music video Pyar Eda Da alongside Rashmi Desai. Fans have been loving his music video and loved the chemistry between the two. Shoaib was last seen in Ajooni. Dipika Kakar was last seen in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum.

