Sasural Simar Ka fame Vaishal Takkar shared this post few days before she gave up her life; Watch

Content Warning: This article contains references to suicide. Vaishal Takkar’s sudden demise has come as a massive shock for her loved ones and fans. Sasural Simar Ka fame was found dead at her home in Indore on 16 October. The actress died by suicide and reportedly a note has also been recovered where she indicated her boyfriend was the cause for such a drastic step. A case has been registered at Tejaji Nagar police station. The actress was quite active on social media and loved to share videos and posts on social media.

Just a few days before the demise of the actress, Vaishali had a fun reel on social media, where is seen talking about giving her life for love. Though it was a funny reel, her fans are connecting it to the death of the actress. They are feeling she was not in the right frame of mind and was considering giving up her life due to problems in her love life. Muskan Bamne and Aditya Singh Rajput dropped laughing emojis on the post. See her video here-