Sasural Simar Ka fame Vaishal Takkar shared this post few days before she gave up her life; Watch
Vaishal Takkar shared a post few days before she gave up her life.
Content Warning: This article contains references to suicide.
Vaishal Takkar’s sudden demise has come as a massive shock for her loved ones and fans. Sasural Simar Ka fame was found dead at her home in Indore on 16 October. The actress died by suicide and reportedly a note has also been recovered where she indicated her boyfriend was the cause for such a drastic step. A case has been registered at Tejaji Nagar police station. The actress was quite active on social media and loved to share videos and posts on social media.
Just a few days before the demise of the actress, Vaishali had a fun reel on social media, where is seen talking about giving her life for love. Though it was a funny reel, her fans are connecting it to the death of the actress. They are feeling she was not in the right frame of mind and was considering giving up her life due to problems in her love life.
Muskan Bamne and Aditya Singh Rajput dropped laughing emojis on the post.
See her video here-
Vaishali Takkar demise details
The young actor stayed in Indore with her father and brother. They, however, said they had no clue that she would take such a drastic step.
Indore Assistant Commissioner of Police M Rahman has said that they recovered a suicide note which suggested that she was stressed and was being harassed by a former boyfriend, news agency ANI reported.
About Vaishali Takkar
Vaishali Takkar made her acting debut in 2015 with the show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. The actress was also part of TV shows like Yeh Vaada Raha, Sasural Simar Ka, Super Sisters, Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara, Manmohini 2 and more. She was last seen in 'Rakshabandhan' where she starred opposite actor Nishant Malkani.
Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.
