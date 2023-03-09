Satish Kaushik Demise: Karan Kundrra, Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh and others mourn the loss of veteran actor

The demise of popular actor-director Satish Kaushik has left the entertainment world shattered. Reportedly, on March 8 the veteran actor was visiting someone in Gurugram when his health deteriorated and he suffered a heart attack in the car. He passed away at the age of 66 in Gurugram. His body is at Fortis Hospital in Gurugram and will be brought to Mumbai after the postmortem. The news of Satish's demise was confirmed by his close friend actor Anupam Kher. Be it directing a film or acting in it, Satish never skipped a chance to shine on the screen and carved an irreplaceable space in the hearts of the viewers. His untimely demise shook the industry, and several actors are mourning the loss of this talented star.

Take a look at celebs mourning the loss of Satish Kaushik:

Karan Kundrra:

Popular actor Karan Kundrra who maintains an active presence on his Twitter account shared a tweet today and mourned Satish Kaushik's death. Sharing Satish Kaushik's old picture with Neena Gupta from a film, Karan wrote, "Om Shanti #SatishKaushik ji You will not only be remembered for your cinema but also for being a pillar of support for so many people.. an amazing human being!"

Kapil Sharma:

Kapil Sharma also shared a tweet mourning the demise of Satish Kaushik and tweeted, "आज हम सब के प्रिय श्री @satishkaushik2 जी इस दुनिया को अलविदा कह गए,विश्वास नहीं हो रहा, हम बहुत जल्दी मिलने वाले थे और वो कुछ सुनाना चाहते थे, पता नहीं था कि वो मुलाक़ात कभी नहीं होगी, सब को मोहब्बत करने वाला और ख़ुशियाँ बाँटने वाला इंसान अब हमारे बीच नहीं रहा" In another tweet, Kapil wrote, "आप बहुत याद आएँगे @satishkaushik2 पाजी ईश्वर आपको अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान दें।अलविदा #RestInPeace #SatishKaushik."

Aly Goni:

Aly Goni also shared a tweet and wrote, "RIP Satish ji."

Soundarya Sharma:

Bigg Boss 16 fame Soundarya Sharma also took to her Twitter handle to express her grief about losing the veteran actor Satish Kaushik. She shared how the news of his demis is unbelievable and wrote, "So so shocked n saddened by your sudden passing away #SatishKaushik ji परसों ही तो मिले थे आप … Still in disbelief sir. Larger than life you were. Always inspired n motivated me! I’m at a loss of words! ऊं शांति Rest in Peace my dearest."

Archana Gautam:

Another Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam penned a heartwrenhing note mourning the loss of Satish Kaushik. Sharing a picture of the later actor, Archana wrote, "सुबह उठते ही मेरी आंख नम हो गई, जिसको देखा था, कल हंसते हुए आज उसकी आंख बंद हो गई। @satishkaushik2178 जी ओम शांति! कल जिंदगी में क्या हो जाए, किसी को नहीं पता तो आज अपने पल को अच्छे से जियो।"

Advertisement

Celebs such as Aly Goni, Karanvir Bohra, Paras Chhabra, Rithvik Dhanjani, Bharti Singh and Karishma Tanna also took to their Instagram story to mourn Satish Kaushik's death.

Take a look at their status:

Actress Delnaaz Irani was spotted at Satish Kaushik's residence in Mumbai as she arrived to pay her last respects.

Watch the video here-

Satish Kaushik's work:

Satish Kaushik played the role of 'Calendar' in Mr. India, and it remains one of his most notable roles. Satish Kaushik had also acted in numerous other films such as Deewana Mastana, Brick Lane, Ram Lakhan, Saajan Chale Sasural, and more recently in Chhatriwali, Kaagaz, Thar, among others. He directed films such as Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Tere Naam, Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Karzzz, Kaagaz, and many more.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Satish Kaushik's Demise: May I Come In Madam to Sumit Sambhal Lega; A look at his journey in the TV industry