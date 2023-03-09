Satish Kaushik's Demise: May I Come In Madam to Sumit Sambhal Lega; A look at his journey in the TV industry

The news of actor-director Satish Kaushik's untimely demise has shocked and saddened everyone. The veteran actor passed away at the age of 66 in Gurugram on March 8 and the news of his demise was confirmed by his close friend actor Anupam Kher. Satish Kaushik was an alumnus of the National School of Drama, and Film and Television Institute of India. Anupam Kher had been his batchmate at NSD. The entire entertainment fraternity has been mourning the loss of this talented star.

Satish Kaushik has been a part of the industry for more than four decades and has won the hearts of the audience with his exceptional talent. Be it directing a film or acting in it, the veteran actor never skipped a chance to shine on the screen, and carved an irreplaceable space in the hearts of the viewers. Over the years, he worked in numerous shows, films, and other projects and shared the screen with numerous popular actors. Satish Kaushik has also been a part of numerous TV shows and entertained the audience with his acting.

A look at Satish Kaushik's journey in the TV industry:

Katha Sagar:

Katha Sagar was an Indian Television series that aired on DD National in 1986. The series featured a collection of stories by writers from around the world and each episode was directed by one of the eight well-known Indian directors. Most of the stories in the series were one episode long. Satish Kaushik was also a part of this show.

Philips Top 10:

Philips Top 10, sponsored by Philips, was a record chart show that aired on Zee TV and its name later changed to Colgate Top 10. This Indian TV countdown show started in 1994 and used chart ratings collected by Music India Ltd. It was shot in India, Nepal, and Mauritius. The show was very popular and it garnered the highest TRP of 48 during its run time. Late actor Satish Kaushik essayed the role of Noni Singh in this show.

The Great Indian Family Drama:

Veteran star Satish Kaushik played the role of Nawaab Jung Bahadur in the hit show The Great Indian Family Drama. It was a stand-up comedy series that aired on Sab TV and was immensely popular amongst the audience. The show premiered on 3 January 2015 and went off the air on 28 February 2015. Produced by Contiloe Entertainment, the series was inspired by the daily adventures in the life of Nawaab.

Sumit Sambhal Lega:

Sumit Sambhal Lega was a popular sitcom that aired on Star Plus. The show premiered on 31 August 2015 and went off the air on 4 January 2016. This sitcom starred Namit Das, Manasi Parekh, and others in pivotal roles. Satish Kaushik essayed the role of Jasbir Walia and was among one of the most loved characters of the show.

May I Come In Madam?

May I Come In Madam? was a popular sitcom that starred several famous actors from the industry. The series premiered on 7 March 2016 and went off the air on 25 August 2017. Satish Kaushik essayed the role of Bobby Chacha in May I Come In Madam? and was tremendously loved for his acting chops.

Satish Kaushik's demise:

According to several reports, Satish Kaushik was visiting someone in Gurugram when his health deteriorated and he suffered a heart attack in the car. His body is at Fortis Hospital in Gurugram and will be brought to Mumbai after the postmortem. Satish Kaushik shared his last post on social media on the occasion of Holi, on March 7. He posted a few pictures from Javed Akhtar’s Holi bash, in which he posed with the veteran lyricist, as well as Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, and Mahima Chaudhry.

Celebs such as Richa Chadha, Alia Bhatt, Siddharth Malhotra, Salman Khan, Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Hegde, Tamanna Bhatia, Arbaaz Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajal Aggarwal, and others have mourned the sudden demise of this gem and are paying their condolences by sharing their memories of the late actor.

Satish Kaushik's other work:

Satish Kaushik played the role of 'Calendar' in Mr. India, and it remains one of his most notable roles. Satish Kaushik had also acted in numerous other films such as Deewana Mastana, Brick Lane, Ram Lakhan, Saajan Chale Sasural, and more recently in Chhatriwali, Kaagaz, Thar, among others. He directed films such as Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Tere Naam, Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Karzzz, Kaagaz, and many more.

