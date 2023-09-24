Saubhagyavati Bhava 2 Promo: Dheeraj Dhoopar stuns in never-seen-before avatar opposite Amandeep Sidhu

Dheeraj Dhoopar is gearing up for his forthcoming show Saubhagyavati Bhava 2 and fans can't keep calm! After Kundali Bhagya and Sherdil Shergill, Dheeraj is all set to impress his fans by featuring in the sequel of this hit show. The actor has already started shooting for the show and has been sharing glimpses of it on social media. And now finally, Dheeraj has dropped the promo of Saubhagyavati Bhava 2 on his social media handle giving a glimpse of the storyline.

Dheeraj shares promo of Saubhagyavati Bhava 2:

Just a few hours ago, Dheeraj Dhoopar took to his social media handle and shared the first promo of Saubhagyavati Bhava 2 with his fans and followers. In this promo, we see Dheeraj (Raghav) is a rich businessman, who loves socialising and interacting with girls. He then meets his dream girl (Amandeep Sidhu) and gets married to her only to control and rule over her. Dheeraj looks fabulous and impressive in a never-seen-before avatar. Whereas, the show promises a new tale of a possessive and psycho lover. Towards the end of the promo, we also see Karanvir Bohra narrating about Dheeraj's character.

Sharing the promo of Saubhagyavati Bhava 2, Dheeraj wrote, "Khel koi bhi ho, niyam aur shartein to Raghav ki hi hongi Dekhiye #SaubhagyavatiBhava, 26 September se, Somvaar se Shanivaar raat 10 baje, sirf @starbharat par. @amandeep_sidhu___ @karanvirbohra @k_chanakya @sachinpandey2612 @anshumania @bombayshowstudios."

Watch Saubhagyavati Bhava 2's promo here-

Starring Dheeraj Dhoopar and Amandeep Sidhu, Saubhagyavati Bhava 2 will go on air on September 26. The show will air from Monday to Saturday at 10 pm on Star Bharat.

About Saubhagyavati Bhava:

Speaking about Saubhagyavati Bhava's first season, the show starred Sriti Jha and Karanvir Bohra in lead roles. This intense drama showcased the story of Jahnvi (Sriti), a young woman who falls victim to domestic abuse in her marriage to Viraj (Karanvir), a seemingly perfect but psychopathic husband. The show depicted the harrowing experiences of Jahnvi and her fight for survival against all odds. The series garnered a dedicated fan base and sparked important conversations about relationships and abuse. The show aired from 2011 to 2013.

