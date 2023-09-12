Saubhagyavati Bhava 2 Promo OUT: Karanvir Bohra drops hints about new 'babbar sher'; is it Dheeraj Dhoopar?

Saubhagyavati Bhava was a popular Indian television series that aired from 2011 to 2013. With compelling storytelling and powerful performances by its cast Karanvir Bohra and Sriti Jha, the show shed light on the sensitive issue of domestic violence, raising awareness about this prevalent social problem. Now, the makers are all set to bring back the second season of the hit show. For several days the buzz about the show's sequel has been making headlines and now the makers have finally shared the promo of Saubhagyavati Bhava 2.

Saubhagyavati Bhava 2 promo:

Just a few hours ago, Saubhagyavati Bhava's lead actor Karanvir Bohra shared the first promo of the show's second season on his Instagram account. In this promo, we see the actor's intense look as he introduces the male lead of the second season and calls him 'babbar sher'. He is seen saying, "Aa rahi hai fir vahi, joh hai jaani pechani. Par iss baar yeh sirf meri nahi, mere jaise ek aur babbar sher ki hai kahaani. Suna hai pyaar uska bhi ekdum bekaabo hai, par pyaar mei uske bhi niyam aur sharte laagu hai. Aur agar babbar sher ki sharte na maani toh (laughs cunningly)." (Here's a new story which is familiar. But it is not only mine but a story of someone who's just a lion like me. Even his love is uncontrollable but even he has a few rules and conditions in love. If his rules are not followed then..)

Watch Saubhagyavati Bhava 2 promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "Are you guys ready? From 26th September 10pm only on @starbharat @sachinpandey2612 @anshumania Dehshat phir degi dastak. The evil is back!"

In the new promo, Karanvir is introducing the new lead of the show who is none other than Dheeraj Dhoopar. Dheeraj will be seen playing the lead in Saubhagyavati Bhava 2. Saubhagyavati Bhava 2 will air from September 26, 2023.

Speaking about Saubhagyavati Bhava's first season, the show starred Sriti Jha and Karanvir Bohra in lead roles. This intense drama showcased the story of Jahnvi (Sriti), a young woman who falls victim to domestic abuse in her marriage to Viraj (Karanvir), a seemingly perfect but psychopathic husband. The show depicted the harrowing experiences of Jahnvi and her fight for survival against all odds. The series garnered a dedicated fan base and sparked important conversations about relationships and abuse.

