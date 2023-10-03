Saubhagyavati Bhava 2 star Dheeraj Dhoopar's adorable family portrait wins fans' hearts

Dheeraj Dhoopar is one of the most renowned actors in the entertainment industry. He has been part of the industry for more than a decade. The handsome actor enjoys and entertains a huge fan following on social media. The actor has done many shows on television but is remembered for his role in Kundali Bhagya as Karan Luthra. The actor is currently seen in the second season of Saubhagyawati Bhava: Niyam Aur Shartein Laagu along with Amandeep Sidhu. On one side he is an exceptional actor and on the other, he is a doting husband and father.

Dheeraj Dhoopar shares a family portrait on his social media handle

Television actor Dheeraj Dhoopar recently shared a photo with his fans. The actor posted pictures with his kid and wife Vinny Arora and his son Zayn; along with his parents.

The actor captioned, "The moments we live for." The actor and his wife both are seen twinning with their son Zayn and look extremely cute. Many fans have also shared their love in their post and a fan wrote, "God bless them." Another fan wrote, "Beautiful lovely family." A fan commented, "The 5th Pic Is Sooooo Precious...May God Bless Them With Love, Happiness & Good Health Always ." Another fan commented, "God bless them with health wealth, and prosperity."

Since the actor is seen in a dark character in season 2 of Saubhagyavati Bhava, the actor shared his experience with the character. While interacting with Pinkvilla he said, “My character is a very complex one and it was very important for us to get a perfect look for this. That is why I have invested a lot of time and energy in finalizing things. Above that I am a fashion freak, so for me everything has to look great and has to make me feel comfortable, that is why things get a little tiresome sometimes. To bring out a character's essence, the character must look and feel comfortable too.” Fans have loved him as a dark character.

Dheeraj Dhoopar's Upcoming Projects

He was part of Kundali Bhagya for almost 5 years till he was replaced by Shakti Arora. He was later seen in Sherdill Shergill and was also seen in Sasural Simar Ka. He married Vinny Arora who was also an actress. He has hosted shows like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and has signed up for web series Tatlubaaz.

