Saumya Tandon reveals she turned down Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain believing it would ruin her career; DETAILS

Saumya Tandon, renowned for her role in the comedy series Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain, initially disliked the show's title and kept rejecting the role of Anita Bhabhi for 6-7 months. Despite her reservations, she accepted the part after persistent encouragement from the producers. Saumya starred in the show, which began airing in 2015, for over five years.

Saumya Tandon, in a conversation with Digital Commentary, mentioned that after she began filming, she felt she had made a career-ending mistake. The actress called her then-boyfriend, expressing her fear of being forever known as Bhabi ji. "I thought I had ruined my career and said I would just die as Bhabi ji," she recounted.

When Saumya asked the producers if she could back out, they threatened legal action since the show was set to air the following week. However, she eventually realized the show was a valuable opportunity and chose to stay, learning a lot from her director and co-actors.

After being part of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain! for over five years, Saumya Tandon left the sitcom in 2020. She said she "sacrificed a lot of money" to quit the show. "My producer kept urging me to stay, saying, 'Don’t go. It's not easy to find this kind of money. Your show is very popular.' However, the money wasn't motivating me enough, and I felt I needed to explore new opportunities in this one life," she explained.

Saumya Tandon’s showbiz journey so far

Saumya Tandon began her career with modeling assignments and achieved significant recognition early on when she was named the Femina Cover Girl First Runner-Up in 2006. This accomplishment set the stage for her future in the entertainment industry. In 2008, she took on an international role as the lead in the Afghan series Khushi, portraying an Afghan woman doctor.

By 2011, Saumya had expanded her hosting portfolio by co-hosting the reality show Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout alongside Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Her talent as a host continued to shine as she hosted the popular dance reality show Dance India Dance for three seasons, a role that earned her the Best Anchor award.

Saumya also made a mark in Bollywood with her role in the film Jab We Met, directed by Imtiaz Ali. In the movie, she played Roop, the sister of Kareena Kapoor's character. Alongside her film work, she hosted the cooking show LG Mallika-e-Kitchen for three seasons, further cementing her status as a popular TV personality.

After a successful stint in Bhabi Ji, Saumya decided to leave the show on August 21, 2020. Her career has been marked by a variety of roles and accomplishments, making her a well-known figure in the Indian entertainment industry.

