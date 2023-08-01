Sayali Salunkhe- Mohit Malik starrer Baatein Kuch Ankahee gets postponed? Find out

The promos of the upcoming romantic drama Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si left a positive impression on the audience. Popular actors Mohit Malik and Sayali Salunkhe are collaborating for the first time and the viewers have already sensed a potential chemistry between them and how they can go on to become one of the most loved pairs on the small screen. Unlike other romantic dramas on the small screen which mostly follow the good girl and bad boy trope, Baatein Kuch Ankhaee Si chronicles a subtle romance between two mature and independent individuals.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si follows a realistic take on love, life and marriage. Amid the loud and over-dramatic soap operas, it definitely comes across as refreshing content for the audiences to see a show with a more realistic and grounded screenplay. Unlike the usual love stories between two young impulsive people, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si follows the story of Vandana and Rohit who are in their early 30s and 40s but still single. It will be interesting to see how these two opposite worlds will collide with music playing an important role in their journey. The show was to air soon but a recent update states that it has been postponed. Here’s what we know.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si to get postponed?

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si starring Sayali Salunkhe and Mohit Malik is one of the most anticipated dramas of the year. The channel dropped two beautiful promos for the show. In the first promo as we saw Vandana played by Salunkhe celebrating her 35th birthday with her family who are worried about her not getting married but Vandana remains unbothered about this as she has family responsibilities to worry about. However, she believes that one day she will find the right man and soon happens to cross paths with Rohit on the road played by Malik. An apparent spark between the two is the crux of the plot.

In the latest promo, we finally see Vandana and Rohit interacting as they both are connected by a mutual interest in music. Rohit is taken aback by Vandna’s classical music knowledge while the latter encourages him to smile often but he replies that a smile is not worth it for everyone. In the recording studio, the producers don't take an interest in Vandana’s music. Rohit gives a shocking reply that the daughter is trapped and expresses his intent to save her father’s music company indicating that he is more than what he shows. While the show was slated to premiere on 8th August, the latest news is that it has got postponed due to Faltu receiving an extension owing to its apparent popularity. However, an official confirmation still awaits the audience.

Take a look at the promo of the show

About Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si stars Sayali Salunkhe and Mohit Malik in lead roles. It also stars Abhidnya Bhave, Garvita Sadhwani and Arisht Jain in supporting roles. The show was supposed to premiere on 8th August but might get postponed but an official confirmation is awaited from the channel.

