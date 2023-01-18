Sayantani Ghosh remembers Tunisha Sharma as she begins shooting for Ali Baba on the original set; Says THIS

Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul lead actress Tunisha Sharma (20) died by committing suicide on the sets of her show on December 24. Post this, the Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul team shifted to a temporary location to continue the shoot as their original set was locked for investigation. Now after a few days, the team members of the show have finally returned to their original location and started shooting there on Monday. Sayantani Ghosh, who essays the antagonist Sim Sim in Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul, spoke about going back to the original set.

In a conversation with Indian Express.com, Sayantani Ghosh expressed how emotional it was for her to get back on the original set where the incident happened and shared that she was not prepared. Sayantani mentioned that she couldn't sleep the previous night before she returned to the original set. She said that as an actor she understands that returning to the original set was the need of the hour as the show requires an elaborate setup and the set plays an important part. Sayantani further elaborated that how the makers of the show were patient and gave them time before they got back on the original set.

Sharing her emotions, the Ali Baba actress said that she still felt ripped apart, and a part of her still doesn't want to believe the truth while the other parts reminded her to move on. The actress shared that while one cannot control their emotions, on a superficial level, one can keep the mind occupied so that the past horrors don’t overwhelm them. Speaking about the team, Sayantani reveals that the entire team is back and they all have formed a stronger bond. It is not just the actor but every unit member is making efforts to be there for each other. She shared that the producers were also kind to offer their support and even got the kids on the show to attend counseling, which was very important.

Speaking about Tunisha, Sayantani Ghosh said that they are all remembering the late actress in a positive way. "Of course, the memories remain but we want to remember them with a smile. The questions and all the what-ifs will continue to haunt us but we want to hold on to the good things. All that I do today is pray for her peace and strength for everyone who lost her. I hope we all can sail through it", concluded Sayantani.