Sayantani Ghosh remembers Tunisha Sharma as she begins shooting for Ali Baba on the original set; Says THIS

After Tunisha Sharma's untimely death, Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul makers recently started shooting for the show on the original set.
Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul lead actress Tunisha Sharma (20) died by committing suicide on the sets of her show on December 24. Post this, the Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul team shifted to a temporary location to continue the shoot as their original set was locked for investigation. Now after a few days, the team members of the show have finally returned to their original location and started shooting there on Monday. Sayantani Ghosh, who essays the antagonist Sim Sim in Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul, spoke about going back to the original set.
Sayantani Ghosh on returning Ali Baba's original set:
In a conversation with Indian Express.com, Sayantani Ghosh expressed how emotional it was for her to get back on the original set where the incident happened and shared that she was not prepared. Sayantani mentioned that she couldn't sleep the previous night before she returned to the original set. She said that as an actor she understands that returning to the original set was the need of the hour as the show requires an elaborate setup and the set plays an important part. Sayantani further elaborated that how the makers of the show were patient and gave them time before they got back on the original set.
Sharing her emotions, the Ali Baba actress said that she still felt ripped apart, and a part of her still doesn't want to believe the truth while the other parts reminded her to move on. The actress shared that while one cannot control their emotions, on a superficial level, one can keep the mind occupied so that the past horrors don’t overwhelm them. Speaking about the team, Sayantani reveals that the entire team is back and they all have formed a stronger bond. It is not just the actor but every unit member is making efforts to be there for each other. She shared that the producers were also kind to offer their support and even got the kids on the show to attend counseling, which was very important.
Speaking about Tunisha, Sayantani Ghosh said that they are all remembering the late actress in a positive way. "Of course, the memories remain but we want to remember them with a smile. The questions and all the what-ifs will continue to haunt us but we want to hold on to the good things. All that I do today is pray for her peace and strength for everyone who lost her. I hope we all can sail through it", concluded Sayantani.
About Alibaba: Ek Andaz Andekha:
Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul will now have a new season and will be titled 'Alibaba: Ek Andaz Andekha.' In Alibaba: Ek Andaz Andekha, Abhishek Nigam will be seen playing the male lead. Sharing the promo for the new season on his Instagram handle, Abhishek wrote, "Bass apka pyaar aur dua chahiye! Alibaba’s strength lies in his resilience. I am getting associated with the cast of, Alibaba: Ek Andaz Andekha Chapter 2 as Alibaba. I know the show has received Love in abundance. As an artist my first duty will always be towards the viewers then those who have put their blood and sweat behind the screen. This is huge and I’ll try to keep my focus on ensuring to keep them entertained through my portrayal of this iconic character." Celebs such as Ashi Singh, Kanika Mann, Palak Sindhwani, Chetna Pande, Karan Sharma, Rohit Suchanti, and many others have wished luck to Abhishek for his new role.
Tunisha Sharma's suicide case:
Tunisha Sharma's suicide case witnessed major twists and turns. The 20-year-old actress died by committing suicide on the sets of her show Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul and her co-star and ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan has been held in custody since then. The 28-year-old actor has been in judicial custody since December 24. Post this Sheezan's family is striving hard to prove the 28-year-old actor innocent, and Tunisha's mother, Vanita, demands justice for her deceased daughter and considers Sheezan and his family guilty. Tunisha's mother and Sheezan's family raised several allegations against each other and made some shocking revelations by holding press conferences.
As per the last development in Tunisha Sharma's suicide case, the Vasai court on January 13 rejected Sheezan Khan's bail plea application. Tunisha's lawyer Tarun Sharma informed the media about the court's decision. Tarun Sharma accused Sheezan's family of creating different theories of a fake uncle, fake chacha, fake mama, fake mother, and then they got Ali involved. For the unversed, Sheezan Khan's family claimed that Tunisha spoke to her a person named Ali in the last 15 minutes before taking this drastic step.
Speaking about the court's hearing held on Friday, (January 13), Tunisha's advocate Tarun Sharma added that Sheezan's family wanted to tarnish the late actress' family image and never got support from the media or police. He also mentioned that the Vasai court observed that Sheezan's family and lawyer had no evidence for their arguments. Tarun was questioned whether Sheezan's family is planning to take the case to the High court. Replying to this, Tarun stated that he is prepared to take the case even if it goes to the Supreme court. However, Sheezan's lawyer Shailendra Mishra and the accused's mother and sisters, Falaq Naaz and Shafaq Naaz have been tight-lipped about the court's decision. Thus, Sheezan Khan still remains in judicial custody.
