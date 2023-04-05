School College Ani Life's song Chandanjhula OUT: Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Parab look lost in love in the track

Popular actress Tejasswi Prakash needs no introduction! The actress has become a household name since she participated in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 15. She also lifted the trophy of the season and gained immense popularity. After her stint in this reality show, Tejasswi then bagged the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s reality show Naagin 6. Currently, she essays the lead role in the show. Along with this, Tejasswi is also busy with the promotions of her upcoming film School College Ani Life.

Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Parab’s song Chandanjhula:

A few hours ago, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Parab’s film School College Ani Life's song Chandanjhula released today. The actress shared it with her fans and followers on social media. The song depicts a tale of new romance and Tejasswi and Karan look head over heels in love with each other. The beautiful lyrics, soothing music, Tejasswi’s innocence, and Karan’s acting are simply impressive. Sharing this music video, Tejasswi wrote, #Chandanjhula Song Out Now! #SchoolCollegeAniLife #Releasing14thApril.” As soon as the romantic track was up on the internet, fans and friends flooded Tejasswi's comment section and praised her. Mahekk Chahal wrote, "So cute u look," on the other hand Smriti Kalra dropped 'clapping hands' emoticon.

Watch the song here-

About School College Ani Life:

Starring Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Parab, School College Ani Life was shot before the Covid-19 pandemic. Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty has forayed into Marathi cinema and will be producing this film for the first time. School College Ani Life portrays the story of a youngster who navigated the challenges and joys of childhood and adulthood.

The film also depicts a glimpse of strong friendship, close relationships within the family, and the turbulences that occur in a love story. The film also promises to be a romantic story and is a family entertainer. Backed by Rohit Shetty, Pavitra Gandhi, and Vivek Shah, the film also stars Jitendra Joshi in a pivotal role. Directed by Vihan Suryavanshi, School College Ani Life will hit the big screens on April 14, 2023.

Speaking about Tejasswi Prakash, School College Ani Life will be Tejasswi's second Marathi film after 'Mann Kasturi Re,' which also starred Abhinay Berde in the lead role.

