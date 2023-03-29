School College Ani Life's song Rangbahara OUT: Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Parab's love track will melt your hearts

Popular actress Tejasswi Prakash is riding high on success and the diva is now gearing up for her upcoming Marathi film titled 'School College Ani Life'. This will be Tejasswi's second Marathi film after 'Mann Kasturi Re,' which also starred Abhinay Berde in the lead role. The actress recently shared the trailer of School College Ani Life on her Instagram handle, which also starred Karan Parab. The trailer received a great response from fans, and now the makers released the first song Rangbahara of School College Ani Life.

School College Ani Life's song Rangbahara OUT:

A few hours ago, Reliance Entertainment took to its official Instagram handle and dropped the Rangbahara song starring Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Parab. The song depicts a story of love at first sight and how it blooms eventually after each passing day. Tejasswi's innocence and Karan's personality as a charmer make this song a perfect romantic number that will surely melt your heart. The soothing music, magical lyrics, and performance are simply impressive. The caption of this song reads, "Immerse yourself in love with #Rangbahara Song Out Now! #SchoolCollegeAniLife #Releasing14thApril."

Watch the song here-

About School College Ani Life:

Starring Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Parab, School College Ani Life was shot before the Covid-19 pandemic. Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty has forayed into Marathi cinema and will be producing this film for the first time. School College Ani Life portrays the story of a youngster who navigated the challenges and joys of childhood and adulthood.

The film also depicts a glimpse of strong friendship, close relationships within the family, and the turbulences that occur in a love story. The film also promises to be a romantic story and is a family entertainer. Backed by Rohit Shetty, Pavitra Gandhi, and Vivek Shah, the film also stars Jitendra Joshi in a pivotal role. Directed by Vihan Suryavanshi, School College Ani Life will hit the big screens on April 14, 2023.

Advertisement

Speaking about Tejasswi Prakash, the actress is presently essaying the lead role in Ekta Kapoor's show Naagin 6.

ALSO READ: 5 Times Tejasswi Prakash slayed in co-ords