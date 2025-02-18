'Selfie ke paise de do' demands Tejasswi Prakash from fans, charges Rs 200 for hugs; watch Celebrity MasterChef Promo

A new challenge is introduced every day for Celebrity MasterChef contestants on the show. As they have been learning cooking and other culinary skills, the judges will soon train them to sell their dishes. Sony LIV recently uploaded a new promo of Celebrity MasterChef on their official media page, offering the audience a glimpse of the upcoming challenge.

In this promo of Celebrity MasterChef, the three judges announce a group challenge and ask the groups to sell their dishes. The one who succeeds in selling the most will be saved. Two teams are formed - Team Korean and Team Mexican. Team Korean includes- Usha Nadkarni, Dipika Kakar, Ayesha Jhulka and Faisal Shaikh. Team Mexican includes - Gaurav Khanna, Kabita Singh, Rajiv Adatia and Tejasswi Prakash.

Upon learning this news, Tejasswi Prakash puts her best foot forward to sell the dishes and invites customers to her stall. She sells a dish at Rs 600 and even declares, "Rs 200 mai hug bhi de rahi hu mai (I'm giving hugs for Rs 200)." She then clicks selfies with a few fans and demands from a fan, "Selfie ke paise de do (Give money for the selfie)." Tejasswi mentions how she has lost many team challenges and doesn't wish to lose this one.

Watch Celebrity MasterChef promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "With her passion and precision, @tejasswiprakash is a force to be reckoned with! Will she ace this team challenge and win the hearts of food lovers? Tune into Celebrity MasterChef streaming now on Sony LIV. New Episode, Mon - Fri 8 PM."

Last week, the contestant who got evicted from Celebrity MasterChef was Abhijeet Sawant. A challenge of making Croquembouche Cake was assigned to the contestants. Among all the participants, Abhijeet's prepared dish failed to impress the judges due to which his journey on the show came to an end. His elimination left judge Farah Khan in tears and she even mentioned how there are possible chances that he might return as the wild card contestant.

Judged by Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Farah Khan, Celebrity MasterChef airs at 8 PM.