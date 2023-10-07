'Selling soul for a piece of paper': Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal slams Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah former actor Shailesh Lodha's recent interview has been making headlines ever since it was out on social media. In the interview, the actor was unfiltered about his opinions regarding Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's makers and made several shocking revelations about how the show's producer Asit Modi treated people. However, Shailesh was not the first one to make allegations against the sitcom's makers. Prior to him, the show's former actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal had also made allegations regarding ill-treatment against the makers and had also called out Asit Modi for sexually abusing her.

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal slams Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors:

Today, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal shared a clip from Shailesh Lodha's interview on her social media handle. In this clip, the actor is seen talking about how Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi called everyone on the show his servants in a derogatory way. Revealing what happened next, Shailesh mentioned, "I could not tolerate the way he spoke to me. A show is made by many people coming together and not just one person."

Sharing Shailesh Lodha's clip, Jennifer, known for her portrayal of Mrs. Roshan Singh Sodhi, slammed Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's actors for not taking a stand for truth and speaking against the show's makers. In the caption of this post, she wrote, "And.... Only few people have the spine to speak the truth... rest are quiet because they want to be quiet or bonded by contract...Pity ... selling your soul for a piece of paper."

Shailesh had even filed a complaint against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumar Modi for his pending dues and sued his production company. Later, Shailesh won the lawsuit against the producer.

For the uninformed, apart from Shailesh and Jennifer, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's former actors Monika Bhadoriya (who played Bawri), Priya Ahuja (who played Rita Reporter) had also opened up about the environment on the sets of the show and called it a 'male-chauvinistic' place. They even mentioned being ill-treated by Sohail Ramani (Project Head) and Jatin Bajaj (Executive Producer) of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

