Shafaq Naaz reveals detoxing life: Who's she cutting off?

Shafaq Naaz has made a decent name for herself in the industry. The actress is known for her stint in Mahabharat, Chidiya Ghar among others. She was last seen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as Shruti. The actress has been in the news for her strained relationship with her siblings Falaq Naaz and Sheezan Khan. The actress had recently opened up about being body-shamed and addressed the trolls for the same. Now, the Chidiya Ghar actress took to her social media to share a few daily-life pictures and mentioned the reason for her glow.

Shafaq Naaz reveals the secret behind her glow

In a recent Instagram post, Shafaq Naaz revealed how life has been treating her and the secret behind her glow. She wrote, "You glow differently when you work on yourself, mind your own business, remove toxicity and toxic people out of your life, work on your own insecurities, accept your flaws and work on it, prioritize your mental health, appreciate the people who stood by you, having gratitude to everything and living your best life."

Have a look at Shafaq's post

Shafaq Naaz's controversy with sister and mother

The Naaz sisters have been in the news for the strained relationship. Many years ago, Shafaq had filed a complaint against her mother while Falaq stood firm on her mother's side. Shafaq moved out of the house and has been living all by herself. While Shafaq and Falaq were not on good terms, they mended their differences when Sheezan Khan was arrested for Tunisha Sharma's death case. Shafaq stood by her family in the tough time and fought for her brother's bail. Shafaq also appeared on Bigg Boss OTT 2 to support her sister Falaq Naaz. However, things started to take an ugly turn post Bigg Boss OTT 2. Falaq and Avinash Sachdeva's bond inside the controversial house became stronger and he even revealed that he liked her. However, the revelation of Shafaq dating Avinash back in the past came as a shocker for the viewers. Falaq mentioned that her sister dating Avinash in the past doesn't bother her as people mature with age and what she shares with Avinash is very different from what Avinash-Shafaq had.

