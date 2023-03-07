Shafaq Naaz shares FIRST family PIC after Sheezan Khan's bail in Tunisha Sharma's case

Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul lead actor, Sheezan Khan was arrested by the Waliv Police a day after Tunisha Sharma committed suicide in December last year. Tunisha Sharma, who was playing the female lead as Princess Mariam reportedly committed suicide on the sets of the show in Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district. Tunisha’s mother, Vanita Sharma had filed a report against Sheezan accusing him of allegedly abetting the suicide of her daughter. After spending more than two months behind the bars, Sheezan was granted bail by a local court of Maharashtra on March 4, Saturday. He reunited with his family on the same day after walking out of jail. It was an emotional moment for them as Sheezan hugged his mother and sisters.

Shafaq shares first family picture

Sisters of Sheehan Shafaq and Falaq Naaz expressed their joy and gratitude on social media after hearing the news of Sheezan’s bail. A video was recently shared where the actor can be seen coming out of jail and his sisters hugging him as soon as he steps out. Shafaq also said in an interview that Sheezan’s family has been waiting for so long for this moment and finally hugging and touching him in person means a lot to them.

Shafaq also took to Instagram today to share a photo of their happy family which is complete with Sheezan, Shafaq, Falaq, their mother, and their pet dog. She uploaded the photo with the caption, “Shukaran sukoon. Thank you each and everyone who supported us and prayed for us. #sheezankhanfamily #khansfamily.”

Reaction of fans

Not just fans, but other celebrities also showered their love and support on the family. Actor Jaswir Kaur wrote, “So happy to see you all together, family.” Actor Arti Singh Sharma shared, “So happy to see this. God bless u all.” Model and actor Khalid Siddiqui also shared his love and blessings with the family. Other fans commented how long they have waited for this day and it finally came true. Most comments by fans read “Mashallah, so happy to see Sheezan bhai!”

